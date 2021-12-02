By Bowen West
A duet is all about trust.
The certainty that each member has put in the time to practice the choreography. The assurance that each dancer will give their all while on the stage. The belief that your partner will be there to catch you before you fall.
Now add a pandemic on top of everything else and suddenly faith is needed to even be in the same room as one another.
Throughout November, choreographer Meaghan Novoa worked with her dancers on an abstract piece that explores the intention and effort behind building trust in lasting relationships.
The culmination of this effort can be seen on First Thursday at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. at LED, 1420 W. Grove St.
“Partnering in a pandemic is tricky,” Novoa said. “There’s a lot of patience required.”
Novoa, a dancer and choreographer from Atlanta currently residing in Boise, has performed with companies such as Southern Arc Dance Theatre, Liquid Sky and Professional Bodies, City Gate Dance Theater and more. She was the recipient of a grant from Boise City Department of Arts & History, which went into an evening length work “Anagnorisis” that premiered in June 2021.
“A study on (trust) falling” was designed to be a breath of fresh air for audiences. When choreographing, Novoa wanted to explore how surprisingly freeing touching another human being can be be after spending so long isolated.
“It comes across as an intimate moment,” Novoa said. “I want audiences to have a breath of fresh air to see two people touch again. I want them to find extreme enjoyment out of that.”
The time and space to work on this project was provided by an artist residency from LED.
LED, a multimedia company, was founded in 2015 by Andrew Stensaas and Lauren Edson; the husband and wife collaborators wanted the venue to serve artists and creatives in Boise. The art produced has taken many forms including live performances with dance and original music, film projects, immersive experiences and even experiential dinners, Edson said in a previous interview with Boise Weekly.
Novoa’s the second artist in residence at LED, said artistic director Edson. The artist in residence program, also known as Artist Haven, was created to give artists a quiet place to create loud and impactful art. This is possible from a grant from DASH, based in Atlanta, Edson said.
“Art creativity requires time and space,” Edson said. “We wanted to create a resource for people that we believe in.”
Novoa is a contemporary dancer, which has looser style and stigma behind it. It’s not as freeform as often believed. Every movement, no matter how free it looks on stage, has thought put into it.
“There’s a lot of intention,” Novoa said. “Even with abstract movement there’s a story.”
For more First Thursday events and happenings, go to the DBA website: downtownboise.org.