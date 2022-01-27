“Legacy,” a new show featuring Surel Mitchell’s art, is slated for Feb. 3 through Feb. 28 at Capitol Contemporary Gallery. Above left: one of the pieces that will be available for sale; above center: Surel Mitchell.
Above right: One of the artworks by Surel Mitchell that will be featured in the upcoming show, “Legacy,” at Capitol Contemporary Gallery.
The show is in honor of the 10 year anniversary of Surel's Place.
Surel Lee Mitchell was a visual artist who worked in installation art, mixed-media, painting and sculpture. She moved to Boise in the ‘70s and from that time on, became a major contributor to the city’s art scene.
She helped create the Boise City Visual Chronicle, was a member of both the Boise City and Garden City Arts Commissions and was the recipient of the Idaho Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts in 2000. She passed away in 2011 and the home and studio she lived in is now known as Surel’s Place, a nonprofit organization that provides residencies to artists in order to foster their creative output and support them financially while doing so.
Her art has been exhibited in Washington D.C., Kuala Lumpur, New York and of course Boise but no new work has been available to purchase since her passing.
Fans of the artist now have a little something to look forward to because Capitol Contemporary Gallery, in partnership with Surel’s Place and the Mitchell Family, presents “Legacy,” a new show of artworks by Mitchell that celebrates her contributions to the community and coincides with the 10 year anniversary of Surel’s Place. The exhibit will have a slew of work not shown publicly in many years — 13 pieces in all — and all are for sale with the money being donated back to the Surel’s Place organization. “Legacy” opens at Capitol Contemporary Gallery on Feb. 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. The show runs until Feb. 28. For more information people can go to surelsplace.org or capitolcontemporary.com.