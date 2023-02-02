...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
AJ Winslow grew up in Boise and began his filmmaking career at Capital High School.
“I recently produced an indie film titled ‘Freedom’s Path’ and I’m extremely humbled and excited to share it with nationwide audiences, including in Boise, beginning Feb. 3 for Black History Month,” Winslow wrote in an email. A portion of every ticket sold will be donated to underfunded Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Winslow said.
Winslow offered this synopsis: “Freedom’s Path” tells the story of two young men: a wounded soldier and a free Black man. An unlikely friendship develops between the pair as they navigate the dangers of helping runaway slaves on the Underground Railroad.
“This is the first narrative feature film to center around free and autonomous African Americans living in the south during the Civil War,” Winslow said.
“This film has taken over 12 years to make and given all of the obstacles, it’s a miracle that we can now share it with an audience in theaters.”
The film will open nationwide. Locally, the film will be shown at Regal Edwards in Boise, 7701. W. Overland. Tickets range from $9.25 to $12. Tickets are available on the website: regmovies.com.
”We’re happy to announce that 100% of opening weekend ticket sales will be donated to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and then 10% of all ticket sales thereafter,” Winslow said.