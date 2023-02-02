Support Local Journalism


Writing a story in exactly 101 words is no small feat. But wow. This year's entries for our annual Fiction 101 contest were mind blowing. Or, in the words of one of my colleague's, they were the bomb dizzle. It seemed like everyone stopped up to the plate and took that big swing and hit it out of the park.

We had a total of 62 entries, down from last year's 101. Sixteen took on the Noir theme, which was suggested but not mandatory. There were also 10 entries that submitted with an incorrect word count. We decided not to totally count them out just 'cause they can't count so we created another category: Fiction One-Oh-Oops.

Jeff Lowe illustration for the Fiction 101 entry: "A death below Canal Street."
Jeff Lowe illustration for second place winner in BW 2023 Fiction 101: "Off Leash."
Jeff Lowe illustration for the third place Fiction 101 winner: ""How to Disappear Completely."

