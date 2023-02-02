Writing a story in exactly 101 words is no small feat. But wow. This year's entries for our annual Fiction 101 contest were mind blowing. Or, in the words of one of my colleague's, they were the bomb dizzle. It seemed like everyone stopped up to the plate and took that big swing and hit it out of the park.
We had a total of 62 entries, down from last year's 101. Sixteen took on the Noir theme, which was suggested but not mandatory. There were also 10 entries that submitted with an incorrect word count. We decided not to totally count them out just 'cause they can't count so we created another category: Fiction One-Oh-Oops.
Our panel of judges, local literati of high reknown, had to make some tough choices. They all came to the official judge meet-up ready to defend their top picks and over several hours, a bag of Doritos and Diet Cokes, hashed it out. Thanks to Alan Heathcock, Greg Hahn, Harrison Berry, Emmy Parton, Diane Raptosh and Laura DeLaney for their time and effort.
You may wonder where does one get the inspiration to create a Fiction 101 masterpiece? We wondered, too. Here's what our top three winners said.
Anna Webb, who takes the top prize and $500 on her submission: "This story is the punchline of a much longer story I wrote about an unusual, profoundly noir building in New York City where I spent a lot of time in the 1990s. Now I'm wondering if most stories — fiction and non-fiction alike — would benefit from being cut to 101 words. Maybe.
"Having been a writer for Boise Weekly many years ago and helping run Fiction 101, it was lots of fun to be on the other side as a competitor. Thanks for this contest and for choosing my story!"
From our $300 second place winner (and also a judge's pick), Dené Breakfield: "I don’t know why, but I became hell bent on writing a story with a dog in it."
From third place winner Tony Roark, who takes home a cash prize of $150: “I drew my inspiration from a Radiohead song by the same name. The result is a moment in the life of a perfectly ordinary boy.”
And now, drumroll please — here are the winners of the Boise Weekly 2023 Fiction 101 writing contest, gorgeously illustrated by artist Jeffrey Lowe.
First Place
"A death below Canal Street"
Anna Webb
My showboat brother Edgar once sent me an egg carton with a snapshot of himself in each cup. On the carton he’d written: One Dozen, Jumbo White, AAA Edgars.
When he died, I was curious about the wild party and the rooftop where he’d met his end. I climbed up there one night. The clouds glowed orange from city lights and rain. I smelled funk and someone’s dinner. I looked down the airshaft.
This was where Edgar, dressed in his best suit, limboed over the edge, hands chopping air like a bandleader. He fell, sky and Chinese lanterns under his feet.
Second Place
"Off Leash"
Dené Breakfield
We were pretending not to see each other.
But then Esther slipped her collar and hauled ass across the park, hurling herself at you, curling her body around you, whining to be picked up.
I watched, hurt that she hadn’t taken sides. “She misses you.”
“She’s got a hell of a way of showing it,” you said, trying to shake off the dog pee that was soaking your pants legs. I rooted through my pockets, handed you a fistful of crumpled tissues, then put Esther’s collar back on and kissed the white, heart-shaped patch between her ears.
Who’s a good girl?
Third Place
"How to Disappear Completely"
Tony Roark
“Appear.” Stacy quietly repeated the word like an incantation as he stood by the highway, hoping to see the tall headlights of his school bus cut through the darkness and fog. He didn’t think he’d missed it, but his house was too far down the lane to see it pass. He waited. After several minutes, two pinpoints of light grew into indistinct yellow orbs, and for a moment Stacy felt a sense of relief. But as his mind turned to the older boys at school, he imagined boarding the bus and, with it, his own being vanishing into the fog forever.
Top Noir, Honorable Mention, Fiction One-Oh-Oops, Editor's Pick
Noir
"The Pistol"
Max Carter
Dad, a detective, bought a pistol with four bullets. The first bullet, he used, shooting a criminal while on duty. He looked sad. He didn’t look as sad after using the second bullet. He never looked sad anymore.
Eventually, he got old, and I received the pistol, becoming a detective. Once, I had to shoot a criminal with the third bullet. I felt sad. I ignored it.
Then Dad worsened. He asked me for something. He couldn’t do it himself. That day, I used the last bullet.
I wanted to feel sad, but I couldn’t. I was empty, like the pistol.
Honorable Mention
"My Father Has More to Say Than Yorick"
Matt Edwards
I visit my father in the cemetery every night. Digging after dark is always tough, but this rain slicks the corpse-hair grass and liquifies the earth’s muddy flesh until it clings to my shovel’s blade.
It’s a ton of work, but a poet needs his muse, right?
Most nights I take what’s left of him home and wait for stories to take shape: Plumes of napalm glow orange in his empty sockets. My mother’s long brown hair flows from a ’66 Chevelle across his mummified cheeks. But only silence escapes the ghost of his lips about why he ever left us.
Editor's Pick
"Lady in Red"
Ben Hamill
The goon’s meaty hamhock kissed my jaw like a horny teenager on prom night.
“Just tell us where the dame is,” said the dim-wit watching the circus.
“You don’t need to worry about that,” I spat out through bloodstained lips.
“Looking for me, boys?” She stood in the doorway, an angel with golden locks and gams for days. The skintight red dress with a slit up the side showing just enough to make anyone want more, perfectly accentuated the tommy gun.
RAT-A-TAT-TAT! The heater squirt metal into the hatchetmen, dropping them.
“Took you long enough.”
“A girl has to look pretty.”
Fiction One-Oh-Ooops
"Space-time Continuum"
Michael Mangum
The news hit hard. My mother remained stoic. Put on a strong front.
A mid-air collision? Infinite expanses of air and two planes simultaneously invade the same half-acre of space? Friendly skies turned to friendly fire.
I absorb the blow and move on. Thirty years later I visit the lone survivor, a Navy pilot. He is relieved yet sad. Relieved to meet someone who reaches out, experienced pain, maybe understands. Sad that it ever happened.
Time heals. He sells insurance. I sell medical supplies. He still looks wistfully at the sky. I look to the blue wondering what if.
Judge's Picks
Laura DeLaney
"Who Destroyed the Bathroom"
Jon Munn
All the Febreze molecules in the world couldn’t cover this stank. Charcuterie, chili, shrimp, Coors light- the causes abundant and plentiful. Yet, the toilet clogger remains at large.
Seasonal parties always bring out the loosest bowls, and the loudest talkers. Scanning the party crowd narrows the suspects to the closet COVID denier, the one-upper, and everyone’s most hated coworker, the “I read this cool thing on Twitter” guy.
Megan from HR starts in about season two of “White Lotus”, when you see the boss’s wife take two Lactaid from her purse.
The toilet may be unusable, but this case is closed.
Harrison Berry
"No God of Small Favors"
Robert Salsbury
Father Joe was bedridden with spinal cancer.
Father Joe, please pray for my ma to come back. Please.
How old are you, kid?
Nine.
There is no God of small favors, kid. You pray to the mother sky. Hope God is awake.
Sometimes he is. He remembers pain and pleasure. He cares. Sometimes he stares wide-eyed
as the universe blows cold. Sometimes he sleeps. The globe still turns. Small favors go
unanswered. The mother sky is thick with need. And the clouds -
What about them, Father Joe?
They are shaped like dreams of falling.
I ran home through sleet and fog.
Alan Heathcock
"Marriage and Chocolate Truffles"
Carole Skinner
Chocolates from The Dilettante are amazing. On Saturday I bought 5 to share with my (then) husband. After dinner, I said, “ready for chocolate?” He declined. On Sunday during Masterpiece Theater, I said, “I’m getting a truffle; want one?” He declined. On Monday, he worked late. I had dinner and the toffee crunch alone. Tuesday night during Johnny Carson, I offered him the mocha cream. He declined. I enjoyed it. On Wednesday there was one left, I ignored it. On Thursday night I had the praline. It was in my mouth when he called down, “I’ll have one of those truffles!”
Greg Hahn
"The Algonquin Round Table"
Tracy Bringhurst
A man, not horribly unattractive nor overly attractive, came into the bar and ordered a beer ordinary and golden.
Before he sat down, he said to me, “Would you like to sit with me? You seem lonely and maybe you might want company?”
I am uninterested.
He shuffled to another table, talking to his beer, self, or gods. He was assiduous.
I couldn’t look away.
He looked at me and blurted, “What are all of the words you know describing genitals?”
I said I hardly knew any words, for anything. He left laughing, pissed in the street and slowly lurched away.
Emmy Parton
“Elfing Up in Boise”
John Leonard
I was working Bunco at Boise PD when I got the call. A guy dressed as an elf was running a con over at the mall — selling elfies for $20.
Found him sitting in a Toyota minivan, listening to wrap music and eating shortbread.
He claimed his name was Keebler and worked as a short order cook at a miniature golf course near Holly Street.
I didn’t buy it.
Cuffing him, I said, “You elfed up and acted elfish.”
He was all ears when I added, “Stop belittling yourself — or yule be sorry.”
Clearly, he was a rebel without a Claus.
Diane Raptosh
"Mass Casualties"
Dené Breakfield
Cops in tactical gear guide our triage unit past the police barricade and into the school.
A shell-shocked deputy waves me inside a classroom. I kneel beside a kid who’s lying underneath the teacher’s desk and pull her into the light. Her slack mouth reveals the tender gap where a baby tooth used to be.
I press the sticky red bloom on her chest, check for a pulse, then tag the body.
I tag the next, and the next, and when I’m finished there I return to the building’s ravenous maw where all of us, living and dead, are swallowed whole.