Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The fair is something I just can’t miss. Every year growing up we’d visit our county fair and in between practicing showmanship on my rabbits (a less useful life skill than I imagined) and working the 4-H booth, I’d indulge in rides, corn dogs, ice cream, and more rides. Now that I’m a bit past the showmanship stage, I focus more on the fair food in all its glory. From nachos and turkey legs to corn dogs and fried onions, fair food is in its own category of gross/great food. But what would fair food be without some tasty beverages to wash it down with? This year’s Western Idaho Fair features some classic and new adult beverages perfect for cooling down.

Hop heads will enjoy Sierra Nevada’s Hazy Little Thing with its vibrant hops and rich mouthfeel. Looking for a darker beer to usher in the fall? Sam Adams will be on tap with their famous Octoberfest beer. Malty and smooth, it’s a great pairing with those enormous smoked turkey legs. Pabst is the classic fair beer. Light, refreshing, and easy to drink. It will wash down almost any greasy food you can think of and make your palate yearn for more.

Kathryn House McClaskey is the Founder of House of Wine. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments