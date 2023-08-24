The Western Idaho Fair runs through Aug. 27 at the fairgrounds located at the corner of Chinden and Glenwood in Garden City. The event is packed with family-fun activities that include live entertainment, exhibitors, rides, competitions, fair food and drinks and more.
Fairgoers walk down food row at the Western Idaho Fair.
Submitted by Expo Idaho
The fair is something I just can’t miss. Every year growing up we’d visit our county fair and in between practicing showmanship on my rabbits (a less useful life skill than I imagined) and working the 4-H booth, I’d indulge in rides, corn dogs, ice cream, and more rides. Now that I’m a bit past the showmanship stage, I focus more on the fair food in all its glory. From nachos and turkey legs to corn dogs and fried onions, fair food is in its own category of gross/great food. But what would fair food be without some tasty beverages to wash it down with? This year’s Western Idaho Fair features some classic and new adult beverages perfect for cooling down.
Hop heads will enjoy Sierra Nevada’s Hazy Little Thing with its vibrant hops and rich mouthfeel. Looking for a darker beer to usher in the fall? Sam Adams will be on tap with their famous Octoberfest beer. Malty and smooth, it’s a great pairing with those enormous smoked turkey legs. Pabst is the classic fair beer. Light, refreshing, and easy to drink. It will wash down almost any greasy food you can think of and make your palate yearn for more.
This year’s Western Idaho Fair crop of the year is peaches and prior to researching this article I had no idea that Idaho produced 8,000 tons of peaches a year. To that end, Mother Earth’s scrumptious extension to their popular “Cali Creamin’” line, Peaches & Cream, will be available at the fair. This cream ale is on the sweeter side making it an ideal pairing for those funnel cakes and elephant ears.
In another celebration of local products, last year’s Best of Show homebrew beer recipe winner, AJ Hoberg, collaborated with Sockeye brewing to craft this year’s “Beer of the Year” for the Western Idaho Fair. Riverbank Blonde Ale is an American Blonde Ale which highlights Citra and Galaxy hops balanced by a light cereal note and is crisp and finishes dry. Expect this beer to be refreshing, light-bodied and bright. A great contrast to my favorite fair food (corndogs!) and available at beer booths across the fair making it as easy to access as it is to drink.
But life isn’t just about beer at the fair. After all, this is typically a wine column! Canned wine takes center stage at the fair this year with House Wine Red and Chardonnay options available. I like the red wine served slightly chilled as it’s medium bodied and can be refreshing when served cooler. Pair it with barbeque and you’ve got a winning combination. House Wine’s Chardonnay is on the richer side with notes of cream and oak atop ripe yellow apple and pear notes. This Chardonnay is a good complement to teriyaki chicken or a robust pita sandwich.
Fair foods call out for a variety of beverages although refreshing beers and easy to enjoy wines are at the top of the list. And it’s a once a year event so you know you get to indulge a little. But whatever you do, remember to hydrate with water in between all those great adult bevies as we know it’s going to be a warm one!
Kathryn House McClaskey is the Founder of House of Wine. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com.