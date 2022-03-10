Perhaps, like so many people, you just moved to Boise and want to get to know the area. Or — maybe you’ve lived here much of your life, but never explore beyond your day-to-day routes and routines.
If you found either of those situations relatable, you might be interested in a Feelin’ Groovy Tour.
Michelle Keener runs the show, offering guided tours of Boise and the Treasure Valley out of a beautifully restored 1976 Volkswagen bus called Georgie Girl.
“I try to connect the old with the new, to connect stories,” Keener said.
She explained that tours are designed with stops that showcase the connected story of the city, and her Summer in the City Tour features stops at the historic Boise Train Depot and Freak Alley, the Pacific Northwest's largest outdoor art gallery, and more.
Feelin’ Groovy Tours combines Keener’s passion for people with her love of history and learning. She's dreamed of being a tour guide from the age of 10.
“I wanted to be Julie McCoy from 'Love Boat,'” Keener said.
She earned a degree in public relations from California State University Fresno, and worked in marketing and sales for years, but never forgot her dream.
Keener finally created Feelin’ Groovy tours in 2019; it was originally based out of Sandpoint, Idaho. After a successful summer of tours, Keener moved to Boise in fall of 2019 — but the pandemic kept Feelin’ Groovy Tours out of the picture, until now.
In February, Keener announced in a newsletter that tours would resume, with open booking starting April 2. She also introduced a crowdfunding campaign to help with her start-up costs as she tries to kick-start her business in a new city.
Growing up with her father in the Navy, Keener’s family traveled and road-tripped frequently, and Keener always loved the kitschy roadside attractions, like giant dinosaurs or wonky historic landmarks, along the way.
“For me as a kid, when you're outside of where you live, you’re filled with wonder,” Keener said.
Her enduring love of oddball, quirky, and macabre people and places, as well as a desire to support other people in what they are passionate about, has influenced how she runs Feelin’ Groovy Tours.
As someone who is relatively new to the area, Keener has devoted lots of time to researching Boise, and still feels she has uncovered only the tip of the iceberg, there is so much rich local history. She has also partnered with local historian Mark Iverson, who offers walking tours of Boise.
She gets small local businesses involved as much as she can, too, she said, with some tours making stops at local restaurants or shops, like with her Red Chair Lavender Farm tour offered in July and August of this year.
Overall, Keener is dedicated to creating fun informative tours that highlight what truly makes Boise unique as a city, and she is always dreaming up new ideas.
“There are so many ways to connect art and culture in Boise,” Keener said.
You can book a seat on a public tour, or book a private charter for a group of two to seven people, and for larger groups you can book a tour guide for a larger separately rented vehicle. And, according to the website, Feelin’ Groovy Tour guides are certified international tour managers and certified interpretive guides.
Public tours cost about $90 and last around three hours. Book a tour at feelingroovy.tours. Learn more about Feelin' Groovy's crowdfunding campaign at ifundwomen.com/projects/help-feelin-groovy-tours-get-rolling, and follow @feelingroovytours on Instagram for updates.
—Alaina Uhlenhoff