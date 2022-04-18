Faces of Hope Foundation, along with presenting sponsor Holland M. Ware Charitable Foundation, will welcome Elizabeth Smart to Boise on Tuesday, April 19 for a sold-out luncheon of around 600 people at the Boise Centre.
“What happens to you can 100% affect your life,” Smart said at a pre-event press conference Monday, “but it doesn't have to define you. I think that's really beautiful. I think that's amazing that we are, in our lives, able to decide who we really are.”
Smart was abducted from her Salt Lake City home in June 2002, and for nine months, the captors imprisoned and abused her. With the help of her community, family and police, Smart found freedom in March 2003. She testified before her captors and court about her abduction, leading to a conviction.
“So many victims don't share their stories, because, what will happen next? Is [the abuser] a provider of the family? Does that mean he's gone? Or does it mean simply not being believed? Division in the family or friends or community? There's so many what-ifs,” Smart said. “One of the best places to start is to help them to understand that they have a safe place to land. There is a support network here.”
Smart wrote her experiences in the New York Times best-selling book, "My Story." She and other abduction survivors worked with the U. S. Department of Justice to create a survivor's guide, entitled, “You're Not Alone: The Journey From Abduction to Empowerment.” This guide encourages children who have gone through similar experiences to know that there is hope for their future.
“You will always be safer to believe them. It takes a huge amount of courage and vulnerability to be able to share your story with anyone, let alone report it,” Smart said.
She also said it is important to have emotional boundaries because talking about difficult subjects is taxing.
“Elizabeth’s story is a story of hope and healing," said Paige Dinger, Faces of Hope executive director. "She is a role model for all survivors and an inspiration for everyone who works to help victims become survivors.”
All proceeds from the Elizabeth Smart luncheon will support victim services at Faces of Hope, which is open to help provide help, hope and healing to those experiencing abuse. Victims may call for assistance at 208-577-4400 Monday-Friday or do a walk-in at their building. Support will be provided at no cost to the victim.