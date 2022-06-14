At a Death Café, people, often strangers, gather to eat cake, drink tea and discuss death. The objective is “to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives,” according to a press release about a local death café group. A Death Café, then, is a group-directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes. It is a discussion group rather than a grief support or counseling session.
The local group is putting together a number of such discussion events for the public which are free, accessible, respectful and held in a confidential space, with no intention of leading people to any conclusion, product or course of action, said the release.
The first Death Café of 2022 will be held Tuesday, June 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. outside under the giant oak tree near the office at Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 Hill Road in Boise. Drinks and snacks will also be on hand.
The first Death Café was started in the U.K. at creator Jon Underwood’s house in Hackney, East London in September 2011. The Boise Death Cafés were started by Joyce Harvey-Morgan and Susan Randall in 2014 and they have held them several times a year since. New organizers are Amy Pence-Brown and Tammie Sherner.
“The Boise Death Cafés provide an opportunity for an open conversation about death,” said the release. “Experienced facilitators, including death doulas, nurses, hospice workers, writers, death historians and end of life planners will guide the process. Come join the conversation and please bring your curiosity, your interest and your experiences. All are welcome and invited to participate! Free to attend and no registration required.”
Enter off Old Hill Road and park by the cemetery office. Bring a camp chair and a water bottle to join us under the giant oak tree in the oldest portion of the cemetery. More information can be found on the Facebook event.