Local artist Ameerah Bader makes a lot of art — like a lot of it. They are a Palestinian-Tlingit poet and artist who’s had their work published in multiple places, been a resident at Surel’s Place a local arts organization, and was nominated for the Pushcart Prize twice.
“I started drawing when I dropped out of high-school, I went to community college and started taking classes,” said Bader. ‘I was really bad at first but I kept at it. My dad is a great artist though but it’s kind of just like a party trick for him. I just loved drawing and making art and wanted to get better at it.”
Currently, Bader is working on linocut prints, animation, illustration and trying their hand at painting. People can find their work and more information on the website ameerahbader.com and at Surel’s Place.
They’ve turned their apartment into a segmented working space where one room is for drawing, another for printmaking and another where they’ve been working on oil paintings.
The paintings are different from the linocuts they usually work on and Bader said they are processed based. They use different math concepts to pre-plan the color scheme and are trying to capture a singular feeling or emotion while creating. Bader isn’t sure that they’ll start painting more but enjoys the process and is open to see where it takes their art.
For the prints, they have a different process.
“I’ve tried to work in printmaking as a feelings based process but I don’t find it to be very effective so I approach it differently,” said Bader. “I’ve been working on a lot of smaller ones because I’m trying to develop my own visual language.”
Regardless of the different process, some of the prints also encapsulate a very specific idea or meaning. One series of prints they completed around 2018 about Palestine are very personal to Bader.
“They were made in a time in my life where I was getting news about what was happening in the region everyday and it became really emotionally heavy,” said Bader. “I was watching the violence and missing my family and wanting to re-connect but also feeling lost because I don’t feel like there’s even a place to go back to.”
Bader’s prints can convey incredibly deep emotion, political and social commentary and just joyful amusement. Their ability to navigate different meaning in their work parallels the way they are putting out a prolific amount of art but also always learning new ways to create it.
They’ve also begun to animate their linocuts into GIFs and during the pandemic taught themselves coding to make a video game. For the future, Bader intends on making the prints a little larger and focusing on illustration and drawing.
“I use art as therapy a lot and kind of reflecting on how I feel,” said Bader. Each print says something different and I just keep wanting to make them. In my bio it says I appreciate small moments but that doesn’t mean the feelings are small, I try to convey that in my work”