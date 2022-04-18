The Faces of Hope Foundation, along with presenting sponsor Holland M. Ware Charitable Foundation, will welcome Elizabeth Smart to Boise on Tuesday to a speaking and luncheon event at the Boise Centre. About 600 people are expected to attend the sold-out event.
“What happens to you can 100% affect your life,” Smart said at a press conference on Monday afternoon, “but it doesn't have to define you. I think that's really beautiful. I think that's amazing that we are, in our lives, able to decide who we really are.”
Smart will be talking about her story at the Boise Centre event. She was abducted from her Salt Lake City home in June 2002, and for nine months, she was imprisoned and abused by her captors. With the help of her community, family and police, Smart was found in March 2003. After her ordeal, she testified before her captors in court about her abduction, leading to a conviction.
At the press conference Smart gave advise to loved ones of others who have been abused.
“You will always be safer to believe them," Smart said. "It takes a huge amount of courage and vulnerability to be able to share your story with anyone, let alone report it.”
All proceeds from the Elizabeth Smart luncheon will support victim services at Faces of Hope, which does not charge people.
Paige Dinger, Faces of Hope executive director, praised Smart's strength and activism.
“Elizabeth’s story is a story of hope and healing," Dinger said. "She is a role model for all survivors and an inspiration for everyone who works to help victims become survivors.”