Rawhide Cycle's is a shop that specializes in Pre-1979 Honda motorcycles, vintage cycles and custom builds. Besides having a stellar shop owner, Brandon Wurtz, and his creative partner and fabricator Ryan Stallcup, have won awards for custom builds and created a vintage and custom motorcycle show called "Landlocked."
"It's a (mostly) vintage motorcycle show, there will be choppers and other really old bikes people can see," said Wurtz. "I wanted to start it to help inspire and push people in the local scene and bring in bikes from outside the region, and hopefully inspire future generations."
The third annual "Landlocked" show is Saturday, Oct. 30 at The Linen Building from noon to 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 and include a raffle ticket for swag. It's a family event but there will be a bar, two bands and a DJ. People can get more information on the Landlocked website, thelandlockedshow.com
According to the Landlocked website: "Presented by Rawhide Cycles and sponsored by Harley Davidson, the 'Landlocked' show takes place in Boise, Idaho. The first show was in 2018 and featured 25 local invited bikes — ranging from custom choppers to vintage collectable motorcycles. 2019 had over 30 bikes and we are building the show into the biggest event we’ve had so far for 2021. 'Landlocked 3!'"
The show has traditionally had a large turnout. This year the two bands are Ryan Curtis and Johnny Boy Kunk, with DJ Grant Olsen closing the evening. Food trucks will also be on-site.