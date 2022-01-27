Manfred’s Kitchen in downtown Boise has its own “origin story.” It all started about 10 years ago with Jason Farber’s foodtruck, called “Archie’s Place.” It served grilled cheese, but not just any grilled cheese … it had something called “The Sloppy Grilled Cheese” that was a mash-up of a Sloppy Joe and the classic cheese sandwich. People loved it. Eventually, a partnership was formed between three friends since childhood — Farber, Bart Kline and Bar Gernika owner Jeff May — and Manfred’s Kitchen was born.
“I had worked in the funeral industry for over 10 years and I wanted something different so I was working at the truck and Jason and I changed the way a foodtruck operated,” said Kline. “We came out front and managed the line … it allowed us to serve a huge volume of people and it made it an easy move into a restaurant space,” he said. “Jeff also needed a bigger kitchen prep space for Gernika … so it’s always been a partnership.”
Manfred’s recently branched out again and opened Manfred’s Pub in December 2021 located at 1114 W. Front St., across the parking lot from Manfred’s Kitchen. It offers more seating space, beer, wine, all the food from the kitchen plus a slew of non-alcoholic drinks. It’s open Tuesday thru Friday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. and Saturday 5-9 p.m. People can get more information at manfredskitchen.com.
In an economy where more and more local restaurants are closing their doors, Kline said that it’s exciting to expand and they could do it because of their business motto.
“Through the pandemic we tried to stay open and do it safely,” said Kline, “and we realized early on that the most important asset we had to our business was our work comrades. Workers have worth; we pay a living wage and share tips equally. We want to have strength through our camaraderie to weather any other things that may come up.”
Besides treating workers with respect, the people at Manfred’s also have respect for their food. Kline said they still prep for Gernika and make almost everything in-house; think high-end comfort food.
“We take a lot of time on the prep side, everything is from scratch,” said Kline. “We use basic raw ingredients to create fresh food but it’s a lot of prep. It’s really slow food that’s made fast at the end. It’s so simple but to me that’s the best food. In this day it feels good to enjoy something deliciously simple.”
The result is a kind of grown-up homestyle food. Old classics like meatloaf or grilled cheese get elevated by the use of clever ingredients and flavor combinations, like the Beer Sandwich that has bread from Acme made from grain from Woodland Empire, pickles made with hops, beer mustard and beer-infused meatloaf.
Besides having croquettas on the menu, a bunch of different sandwiches, fried Shishito peppers and a soup that changes weekly, Manfred’s Pub offers over 10 different canned beers, wines by the glass and bottle and some delicious mocktails like the Cinder Block made with whiskey alternatives and tea created by Free Spirits Beverage Company.
Every Saturday they change the special and the menu rotates monthly with new and classic offerings being shuffled around. With the addition of the pub, the restaurant will also offer up beer and wine pairings with the menu.
The new space has as interesting of a backstory as Manfred’s. Through the years it’s been home to many different bars and the pub is decorated with old maps that show the building and surrounding area.
“We’re still getting everything decorated and put together exactly how we want it,” said Kline, “it takes time … the process has to be organic for it to work. To me, it’s so nice to share food with people and we make it an experience here. The music is loud and there’s yelling because that’s who we are but there’s also a connection we make with the customers; everyone is special and welcome and should come down and eat.”