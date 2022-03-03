Watercolor is one of the ancient forms of painting and was even used by ancient Egyptians on papyrus. Modern takes on watercolor start with the Renaissance era, where artists used the medium to mainly produce landscapes, wildlife and botanical works. It was also used for maps, and in England those who painted with watercolor were seen as having a high-class education.
All these years later, watercolor, by both professional artists and hobbyists, has never waned in popularity and the evidence of that couldn’t be more apparent to the Idaho Watercolor Society. It’s hosting the 38th Annual Capitol Rotunda Show and one of the coordinators and watercolor artist, Bonnie S. Liles, said they’ve been very excited to return to the in-person event.
“We cancelled for the last two years because of the pandemic and the skirmish at the Capitol,” said Liles. “We just decided that was the prudent thing to do, but this year we’re going forward with the reception and it will be open to the public.”
The 38th Annual Capitol Rotunda Show features watercolor art from society members. There are 70 artists exhibiting from all over the state. People can view the art at the fourth floor of the rotunda at the Idaho Capitol Building from Saturday, March 5 to Saturday, March19. There’s also a reception on Saturday, March 12 from 11 to 2 p.m., where people can meet and greet the artists. A cash award of $200 will go to the painting voted to be the favorite. The society will have ballots people can cast at the Capitol during the exhibit and the winner will be awarded at the end of the show. People can get more information at idahowatercolorsociety.org.
The Idaho Watercolor Society was founded in 1979 as a nonprofit that supports, promotes and educates the public on watercolor. There are now over 250 members across the state, and, besides the rotunda show, the society also has other exhibitions and classes that it puts on throughout the year. Anyone can join the society, even students, and for $45 a year people can become a member.
For people thinking that watercolor is still just landscapes and botany, you are mistaken. The art of watercolor is anything you can think of and the show at the rotunda will be filled with different styles and takes on watercolor painting.
“It’s very diverse and as long as it’s watercolor on paper, there are no limitations on subject matter … as long as it’s appropriate,” said Liles. “We have such a wide selection this year, there’s flowers, still-life, portraits, cityscapes, animals and of course, landscapes.”
Some of the paintings are so realistic, they look like photographs, others are abstract, but all of them represent the diverse artwork coming out of Idaho.
“It’s important to keep art going and it’s so much better when people can see it in person,” said Liles. “It might be cathartic for people and help give them a break from all of the hardships they’ve experienced, and that’s really important. We hope everyone enjoys it and comes to the reception to meet the artists.”