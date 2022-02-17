The Idaho Conference on Refugees is two days where people come together and discuss refugee resettlement and community building. This is the 14th year, and the conference has an amazing keynote speaker, activist and author of the book “Asylum A Memoir & Manifesto” Edafe Okporo, who also has an organization called Refuge America that works to help LGBTQ fleeing persecution.
The conference is hosted by Boise State University Service Learning and the Idaho Office for Refugees and takes place Feb. 28 and March 1. People can register at idahorefugees.org; registration ends Feb. 18 and there is no same-day registration. In-person cost is $125 and virtual only is $90. The in-person registration covers access to the whole conference including an evening reception. Virtual registration includes virtual access to speakers and plenaries on the main stage and select workshops. Cost is waived to refugees and asylees. Students, interns and volunteers can register for scholarships and Boise State staff and faculty can register for a reduced cost.
BW interviewed Okporo via email to learn about his story and what he’s bringing to the conference.
Writing your book, was it difficult to recount all of those memories? And what do you hope people will gain by reading it?
Thank you for the opportunity to discuss my book. It was a constant watershed moment to write a story about my trauma and pain. I cried some days after writing, and with a big smile on my face most times rereading my journey. It reminded me of where I began, and the faith I had in America traveling to an unknown place with less than $121 in my pocket. The U.S. has allowed me to rebuild my life from the scratch; It would be a miss if the book was only about pain. It was mostly about the joy of finding community, and the welcoming messages of Americans who gave me their space, offered me hope and an optimistic end to a tragic beginning.
My hope for Americans is to drive empathy and curiosity. The U.S. focuses on domestic politics and in our domestic political discussion, we disregard anyone who does not have the identity of being a U.S. citizen as anything but other. I wanted to create apathy for people to understand the privileges they have living in this country and show a perspective of persecuted minorities among the privileges the U.S. afford (who) still face persecution. What does it mean for someone not to be able to return to a place they once called home? It is a question I think many people should ponder on.
Can you please explain a little about what you plan to talk about at the conference?
I dreamed of America as a child; I saw America as a beacon of hope, a shining light to the world. Upon arriving here and learning the history of America, I have come to my conclusion. For me, America is a place of refuge for millions of people looking for an opportunity to dream, to build a life for themselves and future generations. I have suffered harassment for being a gay person, arriving in America of my dreams — I was locked up in a detention center, and a few people spew racial slurs towards me, but for every one person who told me to go back to Africa, there are millions more who want me to stay in America. Since the onset of the pandemic, we’ve seen that no one has an idea of what will happen tomorrow. And with the recent evacuation of Afghans from Kabul, we now see refugees across the globe. We can see that recurring theme. Tomorrow for anyone can be like that of the persons we are trying to protect today.
Can you please speak to when you decided to turn to activism?
I’m trying to create a world where my full self could exist as a refugee in America. I am a minority, and the best way to become a majority in a way is to bond with a group of people who have similar views of the world across party ideologies, religious affiliation, gender and any other salient identities. In search of meaning, I found service. Activism is my service to my community. My activism simply exists in the world, showing people like me that we deserve to exist, and that is my message to people. I am not against anybody’s way of life as long as it doesn’t pose a threat to any other human being. I just want to exist as others who are afforded the right of passage and freedom of expression.
Can you please speak to the importance of creating more inclusivity, especially towards refugees, in America?
Americans are refugees on this land except for native Americans; many of us do not directly flee persecution but are descendants of people who came here because their homes were no longer safe. By welcoming others, we welcome ourselves by being inclusive to others and we improve the quality of our own lives. No one deserves special treatment more than Americans: If we refuse to protect the most marginalized in our society, we are preventing ourselves of the same privileges we would have been afforded if we create a society that secures the weakest links.
What would you tell people that they can do on an individual level to build more welcoming communities in the U.S?
I would tell them to serve others first. For example, I was the director of a refugee shelter for three years and six months, now I started an organization called Refuge America, the first national organization which seeks to strengthen America as a place of refuge for displaced people.
The best way to build is to learn about the problem first. Visit local organizations supporting people who are on the fringe or margin of society. It creates empathy and more curiosity that leads you to become part of the solution.