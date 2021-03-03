Every year a huge number of Idahoans turn out to celebrate Pride, and last year the organizers moved the event online for safety during COVID. Boise Pride just announced the festival is back on this year and will be a three-day, in-person, outdoor event.
The festival is slated for Sept. 10-12.
"We are excited to share that Boise Pride Festival will return this year," wrote the organizers in a press release. "A three-day event will allow for many people to celebrate Pride. … We are still working on all of the festival details, but are confident with enhanced safety protocols and social distancing measures, we'll be able to safety resume our 32nd Boise Pride Festival."
Organizers wrote that safety is the No. 1 priority and new details will emerge as it puts everything together.