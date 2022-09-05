...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Balcony is hosting a bunch of Pride events.
Just JoshnYa Photography. Design by Grr Woof and Glam Designs
The Boise Pride Festival is Friday Sept. 9 to Sunday Sept. 11 but a local favorite LGBTQ+ bar, The Balcony Club is starting the festivities early and having events the whole week leading up to Pride for those 21 and over.
Monday: This is the first night of Pride Week Celebration at The Balcony Club. It's Monday "Queer-Oke!", like "Karaoke but more gay," stated a press release. It starts at 9:30 p.m. and lasts all night. The event is free.
Tuesday: It's BINGO night at The Balcony Club hosted by Boise Weekly's own advice columnist Minerva Jayne. People can win prizes and also get "a lot of sass from our host." The event is free and starts at 8 .p.m.
Wednesday: On this night, the club is partnering with local business Wine and Design to host a "Semi-Nude Dude Paint Night" with Mr. August 2022 and Mr. October 2020 from the Nude Cowboy Calendar. People can create art and stare at some gorgeous men while taking a class in black light neon painting. The class starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $37 and space is limited. To buy tickets people can go to wineanddesign.com.
Thursday: The night before Pride, The Balcony Club is hosting the season 4 winner of Boulet Brothers' Dragula, Dahli. There will also be a lot of local drag queens, kings and burlesque performers. There's a meet and greet that starts at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Prices for a ticket are $12.09 for general and $20.57 for the meet and greet. People can get tickets at pridewithdahli.bpt.me.
Friday: It's the start of Pride weekend and The Balcony is hosting its weekly All Latinx Drag Show. However, because it's Pride, the queens, kings and burlesque performers are kicking it up a notch and bringing you "Tropicana Mega Pride." The show begins at 10:15 p.m. right after the Boise Pridefest Firework show and has DJ's spinning until 2 a.m.
Saturday: Saturday night is the return of The Balcony Club's "Pride Blast Party" with Brita Filter from season 12 of RuPauls Drag Race. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. There will be performers and DJ's until 2 a.m. It costs $10.
Sunday: On the last night of Pride, The Balcony is closing with another round of "Queer-Oke"... this time with Cyraphina. The event starts at 9:30 p.m. and is free.