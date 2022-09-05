Support Local Journalism


The Boise Pride Festival is Friday Sept. 9 to Sunday Sept. 11 but a local favorite LGBTQ+ bar, The Balcony Club is starting the festivities early and having events the whole week leading up to Pride for those 21 and over. 

Monday: This is the first night of Pride Week Celebration at The Balcony Club. It's Monday "Queer-Oke!", like "Karaoke but more gay," stated a press release. It starts at 9:30 p.m. and lasts all night. The event is free.

