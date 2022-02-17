How many times have you walked past the old Blues Bouquet, peered inside through the iconic door’s dusty, broken glass windows, relived some nights to remember that will forever haunt the place like party ghosts?
After sitting vacant for most of the last decade, developers of the historic A.S. Tiner building at 1010 W. Main St. are moving forward with plans for the site and are hoping to build a boutique hotel, restaurant, gastropub and bar, “honoring its rich history.” They are christening it: “The Avery.”
Steeped in history
The four-story Renaissance-style building was originally designed by the firm of Wayland & Fennell in 1910 for the New Boz Theater and Manitou Hotel. It operated as a theater and hotel until it closed in the 1960s. The upper three floors have been vacant since.
The ground floor became a nightclub, the “Blues Bouquet,” in the early 1970s. In 2015, after countless beer- and booze-soaked floors were mopped, the concert and pool hall closed permanently.
How it all came together
Cal Elliott, The Avery’s chef, designer and co-owner, along with his wife, Ashley Guzman, who also shares in the design elements, bought the building in May 2015, with the idea of redeveloping it. “I came up with the concept and have been working on the project for six years,” Elliott said.
A 1991 graduate of Borah High, Elliott remembers the Bouquet fondly and wants to restore the building while paying homage to former owners and designers. For instance, the name, “The Avery,” is in deference to the building’s original namesake. The designer’s granddaughter was named “Averyl,” said Elliott, and her name was etched into the side of the building — “but the ‘l’ was hard to read so it became known as ‘The Avery,’” he said. And what became of little Averyl? She is still alive, living in Redmond, Washington and “she wants to be a part of the opening,” said Elliott. “She’s in her mid 80s.”
The new hotel is to include 39 rooms on the second, third, and fourth floors. The Avery restaurant (Main Street side) will be a 90-seat restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, while Tiner’s Alley (alley side) will be a 70-seat gastropub open late afternoon through late evening.
Tiner’s Alley is another tip of the hat to history, said Elliott. The name “is to pay tribute to the Tiner family,” the building’s original owners. And while he’s still working on the menu, Elliott said it won’t be burgers and pizza, but to expect old-world style pub food, such as braised lamb shanks and steak and stilton pies.
Elliott said they also plan to partner with Life’s Kitchen, the nonprofit that gives work opportunities and life skills to at-risk youth ages 16-24.
Elliott said demo work is currently underway and they’re hoping for an opening date in late spring of 2023.
And if you’re wondering what happened to The Bouquet’s historic bar of yore? Don’t worry … that’s not going anywhere.
“It’s a 1903 Brunswick Bar, the Delmonico model,” said Elliott. “We took it down — and it’s going to be in Tiner’s Alley.”