For the first time in two years the Hyde Park Street Fair is back. Since 1979, the little park fair has been delighting locals and now for the 42nd time, the fair is ready to host a bunch of local vendors that everyone in Idaho can come and enjoy.
"All are welcome," states the North End Neighborhood Association's website, "and as always, Hyde Park Street Fair is free to attend. See you at the Fair!"
The fair is Friday, Sept. 16 from 4 to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are over 150 vendors and a dozen bands. The fair is at Camel's Back Park, located at 1200 W. Heron St. All of the proceeds go to the North End Neighborhood Association (NENA).
This year the fair has collaborated with local artist Ashley Dreyfus, who coincidentally sold her first piece of artwork at the fair as a high school student, and her art will be on all of the fair merchandise and can be purchased during the event.
The event will have food, drinks, live entertainment and as always — bug jewelry. There's also a limited edition of Octoberfest style beer created by Sockeye Brewing called Hyde Park Streetfest Ale.
The main stage features local acts like aka Belle, Rebecca Scott, Ryan Curtis, The Max Beefwater Band and High Pine Whiskey Yell. The community stage features acts like Irish Dance Idaho, Hollywood Market Yoga, Flamenco Idaho and Psychic Sheila's Suga Shack.