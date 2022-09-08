Hyde Park Street fair

The Hyde Park Street Fair in 2018.

 RILEY BUNCH / Idaho Press

For the first time in two years the Hyde Park Street Fair is back. Since 1979, the little park fair has been delighting locals and now for the 42nd time, the fair is ready to host a bunch of local vendors that everyone in Idaho can come and enjoy. 

"All are welcome," states the North End Neighborhood Association's website, "and as always, Hyde Park Street Fair is free to attend. See you at the Fair!"

