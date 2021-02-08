For people running low on reading material or those needing access to digital services, the Boise Public Library started limited in-person services on Feb. 8.
All of the different locations will be offering in-person service, curbside hold pickup and computer access. People must wear a mask, maintain proper social distancing and keep browsing to 20 minutes or less. At the main library people will be allowed inside Monday through Friday, 2-6 p.m., and the neighborhood branches will offer the service on Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.
During COVID all the libraries' computer access is limited to 45 minutes a day, and curbside hold pickup is available at all branches Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Until further notice the library is still not accepting donated materials or offering physical copies of newspapers or magazines. All library meeting rooms and Tree City Books in the main library are closed for the time being.