If you’re sad there won’t be a Valentine for AIDS silent auction this year, cheer up. The Art Source Gallery is having a new fundraising event for the Safety Net for Aids Program (SNAP). The gallery will exhibit under the theme Hearts and Love and local artists are providing the art to be auctioned off. Ellen Crosby, media contact for Art Source, said that the gallery is thrilled.
“We decided to do it because it’s such an important fundraiser and a big deal in the art community,” said Crosby, “and we have a lot of space in the gallery. Last year we opened the gallery to Valentine for Aids to help with COVID safety and thought, since they just don’t have the space to do it, that we would create ‘Art With A Heart’ to benefit SNAP.”
“Art With A Heart” is a silent auction where people can bid on local art from Feb. 3 through Feb. 12. There will be an open reception at the gallery, located at 1015 Main St., for First Thursday, Feb. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. People can hear live music, eat snacks, place bids on art and wine will be provided by Indian Creek Winery. The art will be exhibited until Feb. 12 and winning bidders can pick up their art Feb. 13-16. For more information people can contact Art Source Gallery.
The SNAP fundraising event was first created over 28 years ago by Flying M Coffee owners Lisa and Kevin Myers and was called “Valentine For Aids.” Over the years the coffee shop raised thousands of dollars for the charity — in 2020 they passed the half-million mark — and highlighted some of Boise’s best artists. Kent Collins, who has been at the helm of Flying M since 2011, said this year the shop just couldn’t handle the event.
“Sadly, after what happened to businesses in 2020 due to COVID, we just aren’t in the position to take down the gift shop for a month and take away almost 20 seats to make room for the auction,” said Collins. “I think over the last five years or so we just let it grow so big that even before COVID it was becoming too much to handle. Instead, we’ll do “Valentines Day For AIDS” this year and donate all espresso drinks and drip coffee sales for Feb. 14 to SNAP.”
Love finds a way. Collins has drinks covered and for those who want to check out some art, head down to the Art Source Gallery; you may find yourself the recipient of a lovely local piece of art and help some people in need.
