Beans are planted, the two big pots on the front porch are all dolled up, tomatoes are in, and dahlias are in and up. I have no earthly idea what’s happening next with our weather, so I am making this up as I go along.

Lo and behold, I harvested eight small strawberries this past weekend. I tripped over them; the plant was cheerfully producing despite the fact that I meant to remove it last fall. So, do you know what happens next? It gets to stay a while. I am adding a new type of strawberry called ‘Seascape;’ it’s been highly recommended by a gardening friend. I may pick up a few ‘Eversweet’ plants if I can find them. I’ll be looking at Lowe’s and Home Depot because the pickings are slim to none right now at the independent garden centers. Man, this spring, there has been a fantastic run on fruit trees, cane berries, herbs, and vegetables again. I think that is a good thing.

Mary Ann Newcomer is a native daughter of Idaho, deeply rooted in the soil of the American West. “I grow gardens, scout them high and low, and write about those gardens and the act of gardening in the Intermountain West.” When not tending her garden, she volunteers at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Her work is featured in “Under Western Skies,” and her website is: gardensofthewildwildwest.com.

