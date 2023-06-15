Beans are planted, the two big pots on the front porch are all dolled up, tomatoes are in, and dahlias are in and up. I have no earthly idea what’s happening next with our weather, so I am making this up as I go along.
Lo and behold, I harvested eight small strawberries this past weekend. I tripped over them; the plant was cheerfully producing despite the fact that I meant to remove it last fall. So, do you know what happens next? It gets to stay a while. I am adding a new type of strawberry called ‘Seascape;’ it’s been highly recommended by a gardening friend. I may pick up a few ‘Eversweet’ plants if I can find them. I’ll be looking at Lowe’s and Home Depot because the pickings are slim to none right now at the independent garden centers. Man, this spring, there has been a fantastic run on fruit trees, cane berries, herbs, and vegetables again. I think that is a good thing.
You can still plant pole beans and bush beans. I got a small planting of pole beans last week and finished making room for bush beans over the weekend. Here’s a clever trick from a friend of mine up on the Palouse: she planted out her pole beans as seedlings, meaning she started them in the greenhouse. When she set them out along the hog panel fence which will support them, she put bottomless black pots over each seedling as a wind and heat shield.
The tomatoes are in and will be staked this week. Yes, don’t hate me; I stake my tomatoes. And yes, I know, there is a raging controversy about how to support them: cages, wires, or stakes. You do it your way, and I get to do it mine.
Besides the eight darling strawberries? We harvested handfuls of mixed salad greens. The mustards are already starting to go to seed, making them a bitty zippy, but we love them anyway. Toss those in a salad, or if they seem too bitter, sauté with scrambled eggs or pasta. You can do the same thing with garlic scapes now, too. Those are the whirly, twirly flower spikes being sent up by the garlic cloves planted last fall. Mine were a gift from a gardening pal.
Keep hilling your potatoes if you planted them. Remember, just push another inch or two of soil up under the leaves, ensuring they are still exposed to the sun.
Check your sprinklers and their coverage. Remember, the soil should be moist six inches below the surface.
Pick pea pods CLEAN since any left to mature will allow the plant to die and invites weevils to destroy any remaining peas. (ML)
Right now, you can spray your cherry trees for western cherry fruit flies. (ML) Fertilome Triple Action is organic, as is Monterey Garden Insect Spray. You do not want the larva in your cherries. Trust me on this one.
I keep cleaning up the garden as I go, weeding and removing spotted spurge and nasty sedge, top dressing areas with buckets of compost, and a subsequent layer of arborist chips from the City of Boise. Arborist chips: best mulch ever. You can pick them up from the City of Boise for a very good price. Call for the Department of Forestry at (208) 608-7700.
A few months ago, I ordered all kinds of seeds to plant. I think I mentioned ordering seeds in February is like going to the store when you are hungry. Meanwhile, I keep sorting sunflower seeds, cosmos seeds (six varieties, I must have been hungry for cosmos), other annuals, and melons. I have eight types of melons to plant. What in the world was I thinking? Don’t answer that.
(ML) indicates I used the recommendation previously written by Margaret Lauterbach, in her book, “Grow Good Food in the Intermountain West,” with her permission.
Mary Ann Newcomer is a native daughter of Idaho, deeply rooted in the soil of the American West. “I grow gardens, scout them high and low, and write about those gardens and the act of gardening in the Intermountain West.” When not tending her garden, she volunteers at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Her work is featured in “Under Western Skies,” and her website is: gardensofthewildwildwest.com.