Art in the Park, the annual fundraiser for Boise Art Museum, is slated for Sept. 9, 10 and 11 at Julia Davis Park in Boise. The free event will be 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and on Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Art in the Park is just what it says — more than 200 artists with their art converge in booths scattered through the park grounds. Not only is it a great opportunity to go on your own art stroll, it's an opportunity to meet the 200 artists and purchase their works. A variety of media will be on display, from fine art to crafts, pottery to jewelry, sculptures to fabric.

