Art in the Park, the annual fundraiser for Boise Art Museum, is slated for Sept. 9, 10 and 11 at Julia Davis Park in Boise. The free event will be 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and on Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Art in the Park is just what it says — more than 200 artists with their art converge in booths scattered through the park grounds. Not only is it a great opportunity to go on your own art stroll, it's an opportunity to meet the 200 artists and purchase their works. A variety of media will be on display, from fine art to crafts, pottery to jewelry, sculptures to fabric.
In addition, there will be activities for children, live musical acts and food vendors.
Entertainment includes performances in the Gene Harris Bandshell and at the Children's Art Tent.
There is no onsite parking but free shuttles to and from the event will be available. In addition, Boise State University’s Brady Garage and ParkBOI downtown public parking garages are offering special all-day rates on select days. For details, visit the Parking & Shuttles page.
Gene Harris Bandshell
Friday, Sept. 9
5 – 6 p.m.: Red Light Challenge
6:30 – 7:30 p.m.: Blaze and Kelly
Saturday, Sept. 10
1:30 – 2:30 p.m.: Bacon Drive
3:00 – 4 p.m.: Thomas Paul
4:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Jenn Snyder
6:00 – 7 p.m.: The Trees The Trees
Sunday, Sept. 11
2:30 – 3 p.m.: The Starbelly Dancers
3:40 – 4 p.m.: Ballet Idaho Academy Youth Company
Children's Art Tent
(the big, white tent on the north side of the Rose Garden)