They are here! Glory Bee! Sweet Baby J in the Manger! Fresh tomatoes from our garden. And from Friend’s gardens. That’s Friends with a capital “F.” Sliced salads, BLTs, and fresh pasta sauce!

I picked four small fruits the other day, ran into the house, and fixed BLTs for dinner. I am sure you know BLTs is short for Bacon-Lettuce-Tomato sandwiches. Drool-worthy is what they are. Those take a bit of time, but the fancy-sounding Insalata Caprese takes no time to assemble, and it’s as fresh as fresh can be. I once took a plate of it to the guys at the radio station (and won their hearts). Insalata Caprese translates from Italian to Salad of Capri — and the story goes it originated on the Isle of Capri. This salad is on repeat at our house until the last fresh tomato has been eaten; let’s hope that is the end of October.

