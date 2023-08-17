...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
They are here! Glory Bee! Sweet Baby J in the Manger! Fresh tomatoes from our garden. And from Friend’s gardens. That’s Friends with a capital “F.” Sliced salads, BLTs, and fresh pasta sauce!
I picked four small fruits the other day, ran into the house, and fixed BLTs for dinner. I am sure you know BLTs is short for Bacon-Lettuce-Tomato sandwiches. Drool-worthy is what they are. Those take a bit of time, but the fancy-sounding Insalata Caprese takes no time to assemble, and it’s as fresh as fresh can be. I once took a plate of it to the guys at the radio station (and won their hearts). Insalata Caprese translates from Italian to Salad of Capri — and the story goes it originated on the Isle of Capri. This salad is on repeat at our house until the last fresh tomato has been eaten; let’s hope that is the end of October.
To make this luscious meal, you will need a few things: a plate or platter, fresh, washed tomatoes from the garden, sliced mozzarella or burrata. The little mozzarella “pearls” work well, OR you can cut up the cheese into cubes. Have on hand: good salt, fresh cracked pepper, or peppercorns to grind fresh, torn leaves of fresh basil, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. I like to make a blend of white balsamic mixed with regular balsamic. Drizzle the tomatoes and cheese with some olive oil and balsamic. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Now, scatter the basil over the tomatoes and cheese. I love to have good crusty bread with this, either crusty olive bread or asiago cheese bread. Serve right away.
Those first tomatoes of ours were Black Prince. You may notice how they look darker around the edges. The others were a gift, probably Early Girl or Champion. We have had good luck with Black Prince three years in a row.
Since I am all about vine-ripe, home-grown, fresh warm tomatoes, you can also make a terrific fresh pasta sauce with them. Coarsely chop the tomatoes, basil, and some garlic. Maybe add some chopped green onion and parsley if you like. Chop the mozzarella or burrata into half-inch pieces. Put this all together in a large bowl and set aside. Dress gently with olive oil, balsamic, and salt and pepper.
Cook a pot of pasta. We love bucatini or fettucini or good old spaghetti. Drain when done, toss with the chopped fresh tomato sauce, and add some grated parm if that works.
While you are reaping the rewards of those tomatoes you grew, this is a great time to “shore them up” or ensure they are properly tied up and supported. I don’t prune many leaves since we are due for blistering heat. But I give them the once over and tie or “re-tie” the flailing branches. You may even cut back the ends if they shoot out into the air. This will force the plant to put its energy into producing fruit, not the foliage.
Double-check your sprinkler timing and ensure the emitter heads are not clogged up.
And while not in the interest of veg gardening, I have been removing the side buds from all my dahlias this week. Removing the tiny buds on either side of the primary bud lets that one develop without competition.
Now, go eat some tomatoes and harvest those fresh green beans. Don’t get overheated, and devour a good book while you are at it. Ciao!