"The more hands that hold the seeds, the safer they are … ."
That's a quote from Casey O’Leary, co-founder of Snake River Seed Cooperative, a rabid gardener and all-round cool farmer gal. She teaches Horticulture at the College of Western Idaho, too.
I interviewed Casey a couple of weeks ago since now is the time to start saving seeds for next year. While I save a few kinds of flower seeds from year to year, I rely on her SRSC for most of my garden seeds. I asked her how she got into seed saving and what sparked her interest.
It started with a visit to Full Circle Farm in Sooke, British Columbia. Full Circle has operated as a Certified Organic Farm for 25 years, growing locally adapted, organic, open-pollinated produce, and saving their seeds. Casey was interested in ways to stop our "throw-away society.” Her beginning plan was to re-localize the food we are consuming. And she's made an excellent go of it.
What’s so special about a seed bank/cooperative? First of all, it is REGIONAL. Farmers on the ground in our bio-region are actively selecting the most resilient seeds with the greatest chance of survival. They choose to overcome adverse conditions: if there is a massive curly top outbreak in a crop (tomatoes, spinach, or beets, to name a few) and 200 plants in a field have it, yet 20 do not — you save those 20 seeds for next year. The more diversity, the greater the chance of survival. Seeds are saved that survived and thrived during extreme heat and drought. The best of them will continue to be grown out over the coming years, making them especially suited to our desert mountain states bio-region. As Casey said, “a form of tangible wealth.”
The Snake River Seed Cooperative started as a seed library. Farmers took seeds from the library. They returned some to the library at the end of the growing season. The Snake River Seed Cooperative currently consists of 50 small, independent farms throughout the Mountain States region. You can find a list of the farms here: snakeriverseeds.com/pages/meet-the-co-op-growers. Seed co-ops, seed banks, and creating landraces of seeds are essential acts of gardening and they foster the best and most adaptable garden crops for our home gardens. This year, the Snake River Cooperative made 150,000 packets of regionally grown seeds available to us: the home gardeners/small farmers.
What’s all this stuff about seedbanks? Seedbanks preserve genetic diversity. This is a critical issue as hundreds of crops fail yearly due to wild climate swings or global politics: war and famine. Many small regional seed companies were bought up by ag businesses over the years and hundreds of seed varieties were lost. Remaining seeds were grown to be more uniform.
There are as many as 1,750 seedbanks around the world, as well as stories about them, in fiction and non-fiction. I could read about them on and on. The largest seed bank is north of the Arctic Circle, owned by Norway, and sometimes called the Doomsday Seed Vault, at Svalbard on the island of Spitsbergen. It holds seeds of 930,000 food crops from around the world. Scientists died saving seeds during the Seige of Leningrad (now St. Petersburg, Russia). They starved to death rather than eat the food stores they were researching and cataloging. This story was made into a beautiful work of fiction by Elise Blackwell in a book titled “Hunger.”
Coming full circle, the United States has at least 20 “official” seed/gene banks where resilient strains of wheat and other food crops are saved. One of the most famous “community” nonprofit seed banks has its roots in Idaho. In 1984, Bill McDorman, a native of the Ketchum/Sun Valley area, founded High Altitude Gardens in Ketchum, Idaho (which was incorporated as Seeds Trust in 1989). McDorman and his wife, Belle Starr, co-directed the Native Seeds/Search, a seed bank operation in Tucson. They are part of the Great American Seed Up. Now they garden at home. Bill was one of Casey’s mentors.
So, as we begin to wrap our growing season, now is a good time to take a seed saving class, and/or make a note to check out the Snake River Seed Cooperative and what they have to offer.
As Casey says, "Gardening is an act of hope."
Check out the Seed Cooperative here: snakeriverseeds.com/collections/all-seeds.
Books to read: "Landrace Gardening," by Joseph Lofthouse; "Hunger," by Elise Blackwell; "The Viking in a Wheat Field" can be found at your library or here: amazon.com/Viking-Wheat-Field-Scientists-Struggle/dp/B006LWE8W2.
Watch Bill McDorman’s TED Talk here: youtube.com/watch?v=pWDsDRQJHtg.
Native Seeds/Search is here: nativeseeds.org/.