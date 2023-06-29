OK. Not really feeling the need. But according to the late Euell Gibbons, many parts are edible. And damn near licked BY a river: I was tossed overboard from a raft on the Salmon.
Let’s review before we go any deeper into the subject of weed/weedy/weeds. I am inclined to adhere to this definition of “weed” from Miriam Webster: "a plant that is not valued where it is growing and is usually of vigorous growth especially: one that tends to overgrow or choke out more desirable plants." I shall jump ahead here and connect weed to wild so I have a thread, and you can follow along. First we will deal with weeds.
I thought I’d try edible weeds: the ubiquitous, annoying to lawn lovers, kid- fascinating dandelions? I bought fresh dandelion greens yesterday, at the Boise Co-op for $4. I swished them around in a sink of cold water, dried them with a kitchen towel, then sautéed them in olive oil, scattered salt and fresh ground pepper on top, and finished with a dusting of parm. And I did this for you, gentle reader. But, I can’t recommend them since they were hideously bitter.
Moving along, let’s look at Purslane (Portulaca oleracea) which is edible, too. Right up front I’ll tell you, I find the little succulent leaves a bit slimy. It’s a very common weed. I found a couple articles where folks added fresh purslane to a Greek Salad. That might be doable, since it will be enrobed in olive oil and red wine vinegar dressing. Should you find yourself enraptured by purslane, use caution when consuming it, since it has a high oxalic content which can be troublesome if you have kidney issues.
So, let’s get real here, and move into “foraged cocktails.” Unless I end up stranded in the mountains, I prefer my wild foraging efforts to end up as a cocktail. I am a huge fan of St. Germaine, which goes for about thirty bucks a bottle. But did you know, you can make your own elderflower hooch? My friend and author, Ellen Zachos wrote a very cool book, "The Wildcrafted Cocktail, Make Your Own Foraged Syrups, Bitters, Infusions and Garnishes," (Workman Publishing, $14.95 in paperback). It’s my handbook for mixing up foraged ingredients into delectable adult beverages. You can keep up with her foraging adventures and recipes here: backyardforager.com.
The roadsides of Idaho are lined with beautiful, wild elderberries, or Sambucus cerulea aka blue elderberry. You have to hustle if you are foraging for the lacy white blossoms now, because they have a bloom “window” of about two weeks. You can stretch that out if you are willing to go higher in elevation in your search for them. Higher into the mountains equals cooler and later. My husband recalls his dad frying the flower heads and eating them. His dad was a forest ranger in Stanley. For an in depth piece on the blue elderberries you find along the way, read up here on the USDA plants database. plants.usda.gov/DocumentLibrary/plantguide/pdf/cs_sanic5.pdf.
Meanwhile, back to my foraging friend and my riff on her recipe called “Happy Birthday Leda.”
Elderflower Syrup
- 1 cup tightly packed elderflowers
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1 cup water
Optional: some folks add the juice and zest of a lemon.
In a bowl, combine the sugar and elderflowers and mix them together well. This will be easier to do if you snip the flowers off the larger stems that hold the umbels. Do you have to do it? No, you do not. But you should. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a lid, and let it sit overnight.
Move the sugar and elderflowers to a saucepan and add the water. Over medium heat, whisk to dissolve the sugar. Rub the liquid between your fingers and when you can’t feel the grain of the sugar any more, remove the saucepan from the heat. Cover and let it sit overnight.
Strain off the flowers, pressing them to remove as much liquid as possible. Thank the flowers for their service, then throw them away. Transfer the syrup to a jar with a tight fitting lid. It will keep in the refrigerator for about a month. You can process the syrup in jars and a boiling water bath (canning) for longer preservation. There you have it: a delicious elderflower syrup.
Now, muddle a couple raspberries, blackberries or a plump strawberry in the bottom of a tall glass. Fill the glass with ice, add one or two shots of vodka or gin and ½ ounce of the elderflower syrup. You can top this off with a splash of champagne or Prosecco, or use a plain seltzer to let the elderflower liqueur shine through.
This is way better than eating the dandelions or the purslane. And it is so very Rocky Mountain-esque. A different kind of Rocky Mountain High, but from the Rockies to your glass: Bottoms up, my friends!