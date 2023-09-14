I love love love this cooler weather. I was never a fan of 100-degree days. Never. Ever. It makes it much easier to get outside and putter in the garden when you can enjoy being out there.
I am gathering up (and trying to organize) my seed packets this week. I’ll plant various salad greens, radishes, and fancy Radicchio ‘Rosato.’ Sarah Raven’s new veg book, A Year in the Edible Garden, mentioned the radicchio. I found the seeds at Uprising Seeds last spring. ‘Rosato’ is a Rosa di Veneto type of salad green (actually pink) that forms loose heads for late autumn or early winter harvests.
I have several packets of leftover seeds from last spring and early summer. They include mustard greens and purple mustards, pak choi, tat soi (a little more intense than pak), lots of mesclun mix, which is essentially a combination of small salad greens, including beautiful lettuces like the speckled red Troutback, frisee’, Red Oak leaf, Red Devil’s Tongue, baby spinach, and Swiss chards, and possibly arugula. All of these are pretty hardy. I’ve had them winter over until Christmas; a few even reseeded themselves and popped up again in the spring. I plant these in a sort of “scattershot” method: I mix all of the leftover seeds together in a bowl, shake it up to mix it up, and then, using a salt shaker, I sow the seeds in every raised bed that has space. My favorite place to plant is very close to the back door. I have a metal planter box 46 inches long by 20 inches across and 20 inches deep. It gets full sun and stays warmer than most of the rest of the garden, and I have an old wooden frame window that sits on top if it does get frigid outside.
In a jumbo container, I’ll also scatter plant some watermelon radish seeds.
Meanwhile, I scored a few pounds of lovely prune plums from my friend Margaret Lauterbach, who grows everything. Some of you know Margaret from her 40-year career as THE Boise garden columnist. I wander through her garden in amazement. Italian prune plums, aka Prunus domestica, are called prune plums because they dry well. I will make a plum compote with these, adding a bit of cinnamon, cloves, and sugar in the process. It will go in the freezer as a yogurt or ice cream topping.
Speaking of Margaret, I asked her what her favorite tomatoes were this year. Her faves for this season are Paul Robeson, West Virginia, Blue Beech, Gold Medal, Red Peach, Coyote, German Johnson, and Taxi. I tell you, the Coyote cherry tomatoes are addictive.
We are growing Pink Boar (slow-growing but tasty), Sun Gold, Black Prince (our winner), and Early Girl. Black Prince is my favorite slicer.
If you have a smartphone, I recommend you take many pictures of your garden as it winds down for the year. Note what worked and didn’t and what you want to remember for next year. Keep binging on the warm sliced tomatoes and fresh fruit. Eat more corn. Freeze some. Pickle cucumbers and peppers. Remember, when watermelon season is over, it is OVER. And it won’t be back until next summer.
Remember, gardening is for optimists. There’s always next year. Cheers!