Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I love love love this cooler weather. I was never a fan of 100-degree days. Never. Ever. It makes it much easier to get outside and putter in the garden when you can enjoy being out there.

I am gathering up (and trying to organize) my seed packets this week. I’ll plant various salad greens, radishes, and fancy Radicchio ‘Rosato.’ Sarah Raven’s new veg book, A Year in the Edible Garden, mentioned the radicchio. I found the seeds at Uprising Seeds last spring. ‘Rosato’ is a Rosa di Veneto type of salad green (actually pink) that forms loose heads for late autumn or early winter harvests.

Recommended for you

Load comments