Even with many in the audience masked, the emotions could not be muffled. In the hushed auditorium, sniffing, nose blowing and even some sobbing were evidence to the powerful performances up on the stage. “Dear Evan Hansen,” a Broadway musical now playing at the Morrison Center, is one of those rare theater experiences that takes you unexpectedly to your core. And it will break your heart.
The story has familiar parts and pieces but then takes a turn. (Spoiler alert: if you don’t know this story and wish to attend the musical with fresh eyes, stop reading now.) You first meet Evan, a high school senior, a loner with a broken arm in an unsigned cast. He is then caught up in a series of events — one, the ultimate tragedy, another kid’s suicide, Connor Murphy, who was also a loner and perhaps never understood by his parents and sister or any of the other kids in school. A stolen letter, misunderstandings, complicity, a longing to be a part of something, to be valued … all of these things pile on top of one another and Evan. Ultimately, the tide of events carry the actors onstage, as well as the audience, to an emotional, heart wrenching tumultuous salvation.
The score was created by the same team behind “La-La-Land’s” lyrics, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, with book by Steven Levenson. A running theme and one that jarringly scrolls as the opening backdrop, repeated throughout the show, is social media, represented by a cacophony of our digital inputs and outputs.
Anthony Norman’s rock-solid performance as Evan, in both acting and vocal aspects, makes teen angst a palpable, universal thing. Who hasn’t felt that? The rest of the cast is also quite good, in both regards as well. For me, there were two other standouts: Micaela Lamas as Alana Beck, who creates an imaginary friendship with Conner and through her sheer bravado starts a movement. When she is onstage, you can’t keep your eyes off of her. The other shining star is Coleen Sexton as Heidi Hansen, Evan’s mom. In her scenes with Evan, I am quite sure her poignant performance resonated with every mom and teenager in the audience. And by the way, if the crowd attending opening night was any indication, this show brought out the family — teens and parents flocked to see it. And you should, too.
“Dear Evan Hansen” is at the Morrison Center now through Sunday, June 26, tickets start at $50.50. morrisoncenter.com.
If you or a loved one is feeling depressed or suicidal, call or text the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline, 24/7: Call (800) 273-8255; Text (208) 398-4357.