In the last year, some of the largest performing arts organizations have curtailed or even cancelled their seasons; music venues have shut their doors with little inkling of how or whether they’ll return; and artists have lost access to the fora where they present their work. The Alexa Rose Foundation has stepped into that fray, giving two Boise-area artists major fellowships.
“We want to feel like we’re reinvigorating their creative processes,” said ARF Grants Operations Manager Lily Yasuda. “We want to open a door to something they’d just not have access to. Idaho is not really known for its generosity toward the arts: We don’t have a ton of programs that support or buffer that. We want to enrich, advance, challenge the creative processes of our recipients.”
This year, ARF had planned to inaugurate its fellowship program by giving one artist $25,000 to pursue the art project of their dreams. Due to the strength of applications, however, it gave grants of that size to two artists—Alley Repertory Theater Artistic Director Buffie Main and dancer/farmer Brett Perry. What they plan to do with their fellowships vary strikingly, but in essential ways, the hope is that their work will sow the seeds (in Perry’s case, literally) of a stronger and more resilient arts culture in the Treasure Valley.
Alley Repertory Theater doesn’t shy away from social and political issues. It has tackled sexy stuff (In the Next Room, Or the Vibrator Play), contemporary Boise stuff (Voices from the Boise Hole) and authoritarianism (The Totalitarians) in the past. Buffie Main has been behind it all. After the police killing of George Floyd in May, Main began to look at home and around the country for ways to permanently diversify theater as an institution. What she found was a general scarcity of Black and Indigenous people, and people of color on stage and behind the scenes.
“We’ve always known that there are gender issues when it comes to designers and directors,” she said. “There’s not even a word to describe the lack of people of color in the pipeline of those spaces, and that really comes from our education systems.”
Her ambition is to connect with the theater companies leading the way on issues of systemic change. Those include the Sojourn Theatre in Portland, Oregon; the historically Black Penumbra Theatre in Minneapolis; and The Public theater.
Main told Boise Weekly that in the past, there has been a tendency for theater companies to address pressing social issues with token acts of solidarity—a fundraiser here, a full-throated production of a play there—but ground-up change in who is included in the theater has proven elusive. Popular and critically acclaimed stage acts in America have historically been produced by and starred white people; and for Main, broadening the repertoire entails a tough question: how to welcome new playwrights, directors, actors and producers into the artistic space.
“We’re going to have to be super thoughtful about how we do it,” Main said. “And we want to do it from a joyful place. I want to do it from a place where we’re celebrating a current culture of diversity and inclusion”—and not theater that “dwells on oppression.”
Where Main looks outward for inspiration, Brett Perry is on a search for identity and authenticity closer to home. Perry first came to Boise via the Trey McIntyre Project, a dance company based in Boise that traveled the world as a kind of cultural ambassador for the City of Trees. After its namesake dissolved that enterprise, Boise was awash in world-class freelance artists, Perry among them. For years, he has been one of the most familiar faces in Boise’s performing arts scene.
Though he’s mostly known for dance, Perry has, on the side, greened his thumb, taking up the proverbial plow at Meadowlark Farm in Nampa. Now, with some money at his back, he plans to stage intimate farm-to-table dinners alongside dance performance.
“I’m going through this moment where I’ll always have dance, but I have this other area of my life I care deeply about. How do I blend the two? What does that look like?” he said.
Perry recalled some of the pastoral artist residencies he has known in places like Upstate New York, describing them as places where the arts have supplanted the rural environment. Instead, he wants to fuse the two while giving audiences a gesamtkunstwerk—a multi-faceted arts experience that includes the agricultural, the culinary and the kinetic.
The scale is low: Perry said he hopes to begin hosting low-key events in the summer of 2021. But on a symbolic level, its sights are high, a negotiation of Perry’s identities as a dancer and planter. For the last few months, Perry has danced at Boise restaurant KIN as part of its dinner-and-a-show PiKINic series staged in its amphitheater (the original location of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival stage, incidentally). During one of these events, attendees ate food he grew while watching him perform, an aligning of his passions that he said gave him tremendous pleasure. It’s a feeling he would like to recreate not just for himself, but for audiences, as well.
“It’s a complete experience,” Perry said. “Literally everything you see, taste and touch comes from this one piece of land.”
The hardships arts organizations have faced in 2020 have been unprecedented. Treefort Music Fest, which for a few days each spring becomes the largest cultural venue in Idaho, quite simply didn’t happen. Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Boise Contemporary Theater, Ballet Idaho, HomeGrown Theatre, the Boise Philharmonic, comedy at Liquid Laughs, Art in the Park, culinary and beer fests of all kinds—all of them were either cancelled or clipped their activities as a result of the pandemic. Many have adapted, like the Boise Philharmonic and Ballet Idaho; others have had the resources, flexibility or ingenuity to hunker down. Some have shut down completely.
That has left artists and their various projects largely in the hands of grants organizations like the COVID Cultural Commissioning Fund, the Boise City Department of Arts & History, the Idaho Commission on the Arts and the Alexa Rose Foundation—the latter of which has rapidly become one of the largest granting organizations in the State of Idaho. While times are still tough for artists, ARF awarded 96 artists a total of $224,000 this year, not including funds from the fellowship. Last year, it gave 74 artists $187,000. In fact, since 2015, when it opened its grant program, it has awarded a total of $800,000 through it, often through grants with values between $500 and $5,000.
Though its gifts this year have outstripped all previous years by a wide margin, ARF continues to stay a certain course, defined by bolstering individual artists and projects in the Treasure Valley in an effort to strengthen culture as a whole. The fellowship program is a part of that, giving established artists a way to continue their work and boost their impact.
“This is not a lifetime achievement award,” Yasuda told Boise Weekly. We want people who are still really active in the community and have a lot they want to accomplish.”
The Alexa Rose Foundation’s 2021 grant cycle opens on Monday, Jan. 11; and closes on Monday, March 8; with grants ranging in size from $500 to $5,000. These grants are intended for artists of all levels of experience. Stay tuned for more details.