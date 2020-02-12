Both human and animal adults need some alone time once in a while. Learn about animal mating and procreating with your mate at the seventh-annual Woo at the Zoo—an evening filled with the intimate secrets of the animal world. There will be presentations from zookeepers about breeding, up-close animal encounters, a guided stroll through the zoo and other love-infused animal activities. Open to both singles and couples, the evening comes complete with a pasta dinner, drinks, photos and a take-home chocolate dessert. If you want to attend but can’t find a babysitter, Zoo Boise has got you covered. It will simultaneously run the event I Love the Zoo for children ages 5-10, complete with pizza party and activities. That way, the grownups can have all the Woo they want and the kids can have a fun night of their own.
4 p.m. $40-$45. Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Dr., Boise, zooboise.org.