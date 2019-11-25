Nothing says “the holidays” quite like decorative lighting. This year, more than 400,000 lights will transform the Idaho Botanical Garden into Winter Garden aGlow. Sure, some neighborhoods have their share of seasonal spirit, but IBG beats them all with 14 acres of perfectly lit lights, perfect for enjoying with family and friends. What was once a garden store is now a jolly holiday gift shop, perfect for finding the perfect gift or holiday decorations. Visit during Capes and Crowns, where people are encouraged to show up in costume; or attend the Winter Solstice event to ring in the shortest day of the year. There are even rumors from a little elf that Santa Claus is set to visit, just in time for holiday photos. The Idaho Botanical Garden will be transformed into a stream sparkling lights through January, giving plenty of time to really enjoy the beauty of the holidays.
6-9 p.m. $10-$12. Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise, idahobotanicalgarden.org.