While bars and breweries may still classify as “essential,” falling under food service, they’re not allowed to host customers right now, putting a major dent in revenue for most watering holes around Boise. Some places have completely ceased operations, while others have decided to get creative.
“We’ve got curbside pick up orders going on,” said Collin Rudeen, the chief brewing officer at Boise Brewing. “So far, it’s been pretty good.”
Businesses across Boise have been forced to get innovative with their business plans. An order, first coming from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and later Governor Brad Little, forced bars and restaurants to close, with the exception of delivery and take out. That posed a problem for places that primarily serve booze. Many have turned to carry out and delivery—which has been a change for many.
Like a lot of other breweries in town, patrons who would like a drink can order through the Boise Brewing website and pick up their beer at the door until 6 p.m. To limit interaction and potential exposure, orders can’t be placed at the window. There’s even an option to add a tip, Rudeen said.
“That way we’re able to minimize the amount of time we’re face to face with people,” he said.
At best, it’s kind of fun, Rudeen said. There have even been some funny customer interactions when people realize they can’t walk up and order, and have to get on their phones and order from the sidewalk.
While the brewery is still serving, this wasn’t something the business had planned on, Rudeen said. They had to make a game-time decision on how to deal with it, and it’s still evolving.
“We were like ‘uh oh, this is going to be bad,’” he said. “We didn’t anticipate doing thi,s or have plans at all.”
Right now, Boise Brewing is only open for pick-up. Initially, some of the workers would deliver customers’ orders, but that proved to be a bit of a logistical nightmare that also put the workers at risk.
“We chose not to, partly for the safety of our employees,” Rudeen said.
Another way to support is to order gift cards, which gives Boise Brewing the cash it needs now, and as an incentive, Boise Brewing is tacking on an additional 25%, he said.
Another local brewery, Western Collective, is acting similarly, offering curbside carryout beer, as well as delivery, which are roughly equal in their volume, according to Manager Camille Jones.
“On random days we’re throwing in free merchandise,” she said.
To make ordering a little easier, $100 bundles have been made available on the website, all of which have about $130 worth of merchandise in them, Jones said. Like Boise Brewing, all of the ordering takes place online.
While the times are tough, Jones said the morale remains high at Western Collective. Everyone, herself included, feels very grateful to have a job right now.
“The culture always stays great here,” she said. “We have nothing to complain about.”
Though not a brewery, Boise’s bike-themed watering hole The Handlebar has also started conducting deliveries. What’s more, it is also doing its part in getting people outside.
“We’re still doing our Thursday races, but we’re doing it a little bit different,” said Lauren Berry, who manages The Handlebar.
Anyone who wants to join buys in for $20 picks up a six pack of beer and waits until the first clue hits Instagram. After that, racers will bike around town and collect beers, the top three fastest riders will get prizes, but everyone keeps their beer.
All things considered, The Handlebar is weathering the storm. While it’s not how the bar likes to function normally, no one business is able to right now, Berry said.
“We’ve lowered a lot of our prices. Everything is $4 now,” she said.
To add a little levity, Berry said the bar also offers to “ice” people, a prank that involves hiding a Smirnoff Ice, and forcing the person who finds it to chug it. With hardship also comes opportunity, a lot of the things that the staff has started to do seem to have caught on with the bar’s regulars, and The Handlebar will likely keep doing some of these things once the pandemic is over.
“We’re doing all right,” she said. “We for sure have our regulars to thank.”