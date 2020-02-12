I feel like Valentine’s Day often puts unnecessary pressure on relationships, regardless if you have been together three months or 30 years. In a previous column, I wrote about a Valentine’s Day disappointment with Paul that still haunts me to this day. With Valentine’s Day looming, I wanted to revisit the idea of heightened expectations and disappointments.
I am guilty of holding people to unrealistically high standards—friends, family, significant others, employers, you name it. Don’t get me wrong, I hold myself accountable, and can be very self-deprecating and hard on myself as well. These standards and expectations we hold people to can be positive because they push us to be our best, but they can also be detrimental to finding happiness with ourselves and others. Pushing yourself to go to an early-morning workout class and still managing to do your hair instead of rocking a ponytail is a positive push. Not dating someone because they have red hair or live with a roommate could be a little judgmental.
Society paints this picture of what relationships should look like and there are all these greeting card holidays and national (insert activity or food here) days on Instagram that make us feel like we need to be participating in these activities to have a fulfilling life. It has taken me a long time to say this, but the truth is, that is complete and utter bulls***. I don’t need to post a picture of myself eating a hot dog or celebrating Valentine’s Day to have a meaningful life. And why are we giving these companies and people the power to make us feel the pressure to live a certain way?
A meaningful life consists of more than Taco Tuesday and Hallmark holidays. I am not saying that having a romantic relationship will give your life meaning, but if that is what you are looking for, do yourself a favor and don’t let other people tell you what your relationship needs to be.
I come from a long line of family members that have been married for 30-, 40-, 50- plus years. When I think of love and healthy relationships, I think of them. My grandparents’ first date was at the Valentine’s Day dance in high school. They loved to tell that story and all of us loved to hear it. They loved each other until the day they died. You know what stories they didn’t tell? How many Valentine’s Days they spent apart because my grandfather was traveling for work. They didn’t tell those stories because it didn’t matter, roses on Valentine’s Day didn’t make or break their relationship.
Sometimes after a first date or when I am frustrated with a relationship, I will call my mom to vent. I call her because I know she will be honest with me. And whether I like what she has to say or not, I always listen because I see the relationship she has with my dad and I long to have something like that someday. When I think about their relationship, I don’t recall any particularly magical Valentine’s Days from my childhood or recent years. However, for as long as I can remember, anytime they went somewhere my dad would come home and tell us that my mom was the prettiest woman in the room. If that isn’t enough to make you swoon, he still spontaneously brings her flowers. Those are the things my mom will remember when he is gone. It won’t be the nights she had to put a plate in the refrigerator for him because he wasn’t home in time to eat dinner with us.
These relationships I grew up watching and learning from shaped the standards I hold people to. It has been a blessing and a curse because while I don’t focus on my grandfather and dad being gone or not picking up their socks, I do think the men I am with should be perfect. Some of that advice my mom gives me is that my dad and grandfather weren’t always the idyllic men I make them out to be and that I need to give the men I date a break here and there, too.
This Valentine’s Day, I will not have a man to celebrate with so I can’t put that into practice. I am still searching the dating apps, grocery store and sidewalks in search of a guy to bring me spontaneous flowers and sit with while he heats up the leftovers from the dinner he missed. There have been years where that single status has caused me to spiral as I scrolled through social media posts eating Ben and Jerry’s and watching He’s Just Not That Into You, The Breakup or some other tragic rom-com.
I will not do that this year. I will not let someone else’s view of what Valentine’s Day should be, depict how I live my life. I hope you will join me in that mantra. I hope you have a wonderful Friday night, whether that means you go out with friends and celebrate the relationships you do have in your life, or if you would rather stay home binging your favorite new show or reading a book. If nothing else, know that I love you and wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day! Cheers!
Email me at anonymouslysingle@boiseweekly.com or follow me on Instagram @anonymouslysingle.