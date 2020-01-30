You can enjoy Treefort Music Fest with or without booze, but should you choose to imbibe, Alefort has you covered with a few more options this year.
Previously, Alefort only provided craft beer and cider; but this year it plans to introduce cocktails—via Bittercreek Alehouse and Redfeather Lounge—and wine to the list, as well as the Buzz Pass. The Buzz Pass functions much like the Zipline, allowing guests to brush past long lines. Additionally, it will give guests access to a private bathroom. The Buzz Pass is available for $100.
Alefort will also expand its hours. Treeforters can expect it to be open from 2-9 p.m. Friday, March 27, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, March 28 and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, March 29.
Folks looking for a less boozy time can also find a number of craft beverages at the Zero Proof Showcase that features local coffee, tea, kombucha and non-alcoholic cocktails.
Hackfort and Yogafort also announced their lineups. Headlining Hackfort will be Disney contributor and PNW-based filmmaker John D. Boswell. LA-based yogi Micheline Berry will headline Yogafort.