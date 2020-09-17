Acclaimed author Barbara Kingsolver has a new book out, but it’s not a novel: It’s a collection of poetry entitled How to Fly (In Ten Thousand Easy Lessons), and the poems are unusually intimate.
“Poetry is something that can unite us. We all feel grief, wonder, anger and happiness,” Kingsolver told Boise Weekly. “These are far more personal than anything I’ve ever published before.”
Kingsolver will discuss her new collection in an online appearance as part of the The Cabin's Readings & Conversations lecture series on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30, $25 for Cabin members and $20 for students. Everyone that buys a ticket will get a signed hardcover edition of the book.
The collection is broken into seven sections, starting with her "how-to" poems. One of them, titled “How to be Hopeful,” was originally part of a commencement address Kingsolver delivered at Duke University in 2008 and was re-worked for the collection. The second section, titled "Pellegrinaggio," or pilgrimage, are poems reflecting on her travels through Italy with her mother-in-law.
There’s also a section of eulogies, a chapter that’s a large chunk of prose reminiscent of stream of consciousness, and an ending section that ruminates on nature and the inter-species connection.
Throughout the collection Kingsolver drops allusions from other poems that the experienced prose reader may find, like hidden Easter eggs in a video game.
Kingsolver's discussion will contain a talk from Kingsolver that runs for around an hour, followed by a chance for Q&A.
Upcoming authors participating in the lecture series are Patti Smith, Madeline Miller, James McBride, Laila Lalami and Mary Roach.