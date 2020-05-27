In a drunken rage, Doris Anstine’s husband threatened her with a rifle and hit her so hard that her dentures flew out of her mouth. She grabbed the gun from him and it misfired, killing him. Although she claimed self-defense, she was sent to the Idaho State Penitentiary in 1966. Her treatment was similar to many other women of that time.
“Idaho used to do everything it could to keep women out of prison,” said historian Todd Shallat. “Many of the women sent to prison at that time come out of domestic abuse situations. A lot were disabled, mentally disabled, abused or utterly alone, and most of them served time for a mans crime.”
The particulars of women’s experiences with Idaho’s penal system come to life in a new book edited by Shallat, emeritus professor at Boise State, and Amber Beirle, the Historic Sites administrator at the Idaho State Historical Society. It’s titled Numbered: Inside Idaho’s Prison for Women, 1887-1968, and was created in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which extended voting rights to women. People can buy the book for $24.99 at the Idaho Historical Society website or at Rediscovered Books.
This book is the first of its kind and looks at the lives and crimes of 216 women who were sent to the Idaho State Penitentiary, and how that reflects on incarceration in Idaho today. When the penitentiary first opened to women, few were sent there; but currently Idaho has a large population of women inmates.
The penitentiary operated from 1872 to 1973, but only housed women in the prison from 1906 to 1968. Shallat said they oftentimes had the fewest and weakest social ties.
Today, the United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world, with approximately 219,000 imprisoned women. Idaho has an especially high rate, and according to the nonprofit Prison Policy, Idaho’s incarceration rates stand out internationally.
Shallat said it’s a problem and people can understand how it became an issue by looking at the past. He said as a historian it can be difficult to find information on marginalized people, but prisoners offer a subsample. Gender stereotypes of the time reflect why and for how long women were imprisoned.
“It’s really a story of the double-standard nature of how Idahoans wrestled with how to treat women, and the justice system reflects that,” said Shallat. “In the beginning there were none, then minorities and the poor, into petty theft in the depression and then drug and alcohol issues.”
What’s startling about the book is how it tells the individual women’s stories. One of the most compelling aspects is the mug shots. At first, the book’s editors didn’t want to use the low-quality photos, and it seemed like a dark and particularly damning thing to do.
However, graphic designer Toni Rome was able to restore all of the mug shots. Almost all of the women have a haunted look in their eyes, and their clothing and hairstyles add to their humanity.
“It’s the type of project that a designer dreams for,” said Rome. “I wanted to communicate the emotion through the photographs, and I approached each page design differently based on the story.”
Rome said it’s important to put a face to a story. The book is visually interesting and can be read straight through, or can be opened anywhere. Although it’s historical, it’s also something of a coffee table art book, and artist and illustrator Kelly Knopp further brought Rome’s designs to life with his own work.
Knopp usually draws in more of a cartoon style, and he said this was a challenge that got him out of his comfort zone. He was particularly focused on being respectful and representational of his subject matter. In each chapter there are little illustrated clues about the content. Knopp said he learned a lot from the book and thinks people should check it out.
“I don’t benefit at all from the sale of this book,” said Knopp, “and I want to say that because what they’ve written and created is important and these stories are horrific. I definitely have more respect for women’s suffrage and what some have gone through.”
The types of crimes the women committed break up into the chapters in the book. Co-editor Beirle said the stories of these women are important and show what happens when rights are taken away, and that by studying their stories, people can understand it’s not just about the bad thing they did but about how they ended up in incriminating situations in the first place.
“This was a societal thing where we force women to be beholden to men, and these women went to prison for it,” said Beirle. “Looking at these women forces us to see the roots of incarceration, and from there we can ask: Are we still doing these things and how can we change it?”