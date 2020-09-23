There are times when life experiences can be difficult to unpack, complicated feelings like love, death and connection may leave people feeling forlorn. Poetry brings about meaning to abstract feelings and situations and can leave the reader feeling less alone, something that Barbara Kingsolver touches on in “Learning to Fly,” the title poem in her new collection How to Fly (In Ten Thousand Easy Lessons).
“That poem more than any expresses my philosophy of life,” said Kingsolver. “All of the big questions people ask that take them into the realm of spirituality and religions, that poem is an attempt to answer some of those big questions.”
Kingsolver, author of The Poisonwood Bible, is in the business of telling stories and although her new book is a collection of poetry, her ability as a storyteller shines through. The title poem speaks to the interconnectivity of people and nature. However, all the poems resonate with connections as How to Fly (In Ten Thousand Easy Lessons) examines personal moments in the author’s life. The combination of authenticity and Kingsolver’s command of language creates a collection that’s approachable and readable, enjoyable for both the poetry newcomer and the aficionado.
There are poems on a multitude of subjects from divorce and friendship to knitting and sheep shearing. Kingsolver lives on a farm in Appalachia, pronounced as, she said, “throw an apple attcha,” and raises, among many other things, around 30 Icelandic sheep. She said the circadian rhythm of raising sheep is important to her and like knitting is something she looks forward to. She thinks people will relate to those kinds of simple feelings that lead to bigger thoughts.
“I think Idaho readers can relate to the ovineness of this book,” said Kingsolver. “Every poem is about something universal and meant to pluck a string in your heart.”
In one of the more intimate sections of the book “This is How They Come Back to Us,” the poem titled “My Mother’s Last Forty Minutes” is especially heart-wrenching. Kingsolver tells the story of her mother’s death while weaving in her own feelings about their sometimes strained relationship. It’s deeply personal and, because Kingsolver’s style is to write a poem almost as a mini-story, the metaphoric emotion also evokes some serious page turning.
“I actually had to consider whether or not to include these poems in this book,” said Kingsolver, “but it occurred to me that they are different and concerned with different kinds of loss. In a culture that avoids death, I think it’s such an important part of life and why not include them.”
As a storyteller, Kingsolver said it’s hard for her to be anything but that, and yet she said these poems are more personal than anything she’s shared before. For years she was forbidden by people in her family to write about her personal life and she said that got her into the habit of being strictly guarded. She kept the “emotional landscape” of her private life “completely under wraps.”
Kingsolver said her ability to share more personal moments through poetry, in part, comes from reaching an age where she feels comfortable in claiming ownership over her experiences.
“By placing an embargo on that part of my life I was denying myself access to a lot of things that are valuable to a writer and to listeners,” she said.
Growing up in a culture where modesty was rewarded, Kingsolver said she was often told “not to get above her raisin,” and felt it was impossible to imagine herself as a writer, not to mention a poet. Now, she takes those lessons into her writing and thinks of her work as a kind of service. She takes herself seriously as an author and strives to write about things that matter.
How to Fly (In Ten Thousand Easy Lessons) touches on both big and little subjects but all the poems evoke thoughtfulness in the reader. Other than the eulogy section, Kingsolver said many of the poems come from moments grounded in the natural world that come from her communion with other species. As a biologist she feels especially interested in this connection.
For instance in “Ghost Pipes,” Kingsolver was on a hike when she came upon hundreds of the flowers. She thought, “why do I love this flower so much?” Ghost pipes are unusual for flowers in that they don’t have chlorophyll. Kingsolver said she thought of it as the flower walking away from a paycheck which she related to her own feelings of looking for something wilder in her own life.
Stanza from “Ghost Pipes”:
And when I walk among ghost pipes, their little
Spectral music in the dark wood quickens my heart:
Song of a moment, the risky road yes taken
to desire, escape. The day that changed everything.
People can buy tickets to Kingsolver’s Friday, Sept. 24, online presentation courtesy of The Cabin‘s Readings & Conversations series. All tickets purchased include a signed hardback copy of How to Fly (In Ten Thousand Easy Lessons).