The E-Edition and Fiction 101
You may have noticed that print copies of Boise Weekly are thinner. Or maybe you haven’t. Since returning to weekly publication last month, we’ve also reduced our print run to 4,000 copies. Don’t worry, Boise Weekly isn’t going away; in fact, we have come up with an alternative for our readers while we get back our page counts and distribution.
It’s the Boise Weekly e-edition, where you’ll find more content like puzzles, Free Will Astrology and the top-10 lists. It’s totally free and super easy. Just head to boiseweekly.com and find it under the “eEdition” tab. Don’t miss a beat and have it sent straight to your inbox. That service is available at the “Newsletters” tab, where you can also sign up for BW Clique, our weekly newsletter.
By now, we’ve received dozens of entries for this year’s Fiction 101 short story contest. It’s one of our favorite contests of the year, and already this is shaping up to be enormously successful. The more entries we get, the better!
Here are the rules: Submit your stories. Each must be exactly 101 words in length (not including the title) according to Microsoft Word, and come with a $10 entry fee. Both may be sent to us via our portal at boiseweekly.com. All stories and payment must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11. No paper entries will be accepted.
Our panel of judges will then pick the winners, which will be printed in the Wednesday, Jan. 6, edition of Boise Weekly.
Due to popular demand, we’ve added a way to submit payment by check. Please send payment to:
Boise Weekly c/o Fiction 101
523 Broad St.
Boise, ID 83702
If you decide to pay by check, we ask that you email your stories directly to editor@boiseweekly.com, and include the titles of your entries with payment.
Good luck!
—Harrison Berry