For 51 issues a year, Boise Weekly is there to offer readers thought-provoking, exciting and insightful stories. We do it, though, because we love our readers, and the remaining 52nd issue, we hand the reins over to them. Yes, it's Best of Boise season, when we ask you, the audience, to tell us what you love about Boise.
Now, we're in the final round of voting. That means the ballot has been finalized and made ready for folks to pick out what they think is the very best, from dining and nightlife to arts and entertainment.
We'll be the first to admit that COVID-19 has thrown some chaos into the mix. Many businesses and organizations have changed or closed their operations as a result of the pandemic, and we recognize that it may be difficult to pick favorites when we're collectively practicing social distancing.
That said, the show must go on, and we encourage you to head to the Best of Boise voting page to start your ballot. There are two dates to keep in mind: Friday, May 29, when voting closes (yes, that's coming up soon); and Wednesday, July 15, when Best of Boise hits stands.
Happy voting!