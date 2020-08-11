The Cabin has moved its Readings and Conversations lectures of authors Barbara Kingsolver and Patti Smith online. The Readings and Conversations series from The Cabin gives people intimate access to their favorite authors and a chance to learn about the different processes artists take. Both lectures highlight the author’s recent books, and if people sign up for both online events they save $5.
Each lecture is $30, or $25 for members and $20 for students. Tickets for each event include hardcover book copies. Kingsolver's book is a signed collection of poetry titled How to Fly (In Ten Thousand Easy Lessons) and Smith’s novel is Year of the Monkey. The Kingsolver lecture is slated for Thursday, Sept. 24, from 8–9:30 p.m.; and Smith’s lecture is Friday, Oct. 9, also from 8-9 p.m. People can buy tickets on The Cabin's website.
Kingsolver is the author of 15 books, including the Pulitzer Prize-nominated The Poisonwood Bible. How to Fly (In Ten Thousand Easy Lessons) is her second book of poetry, and its subjects range from shearing a sheep, to spirituality and coral reefs.
Smith is a punk rock legend and author. Her book Year of the Monkey is a memoir that blends her dreams with her travels and is illustrated with polaroid photographs taken by the artist.