March is Women’s History Month, a time to celebrate the achievements and excellence of women today and throughout history. Style Her Empowered (SHE) is a women-lead nonprofit that focuses on empowering and educating women and girls in Togo, Africa, based right here in Idaho.
SHE helps women in Togo, Africa stay in school longer and receive a more complete education, find safe fair employment as seamstresses and also offers avariety of sustainable products.
University of Idaho graduate Payton McGriff originally created SHE as a student project during an entrepreneurial class in McGriff’s final semester of school. What started about five years ago as a nonprofit that donated school uniforms has evolved into a complex organization with several areas of impact.
“We’ve kind of organized our program under three pillars and they’re all very connected,” McGriff said. “Girls education, women’s employment and sustainability.”
SHE provides employment and continued educational opportunities to women who work as seamstresses. They sew school uniforms that grow, dresses specially designed to grow up to three sizes and a foot longer. The seamstresses earn a living wage and receive continued educational support. Leftover fabric scraps are sown into reusable menstrual pads for women in Togo.
“I think all of our pillars, all of our initiatives, have grown out of real needs from our own program,” McGriff said. “I think it was just a really fortunate and kind of natural progression of uncovering needs that were closely enough related to our mission that they made sense to add it to our programming.”
The nonprofit started out in the town of Notse in Togo, but has continued to expand into rural areas with great need. Strong leadership from women throughout Togolese communities is central to SHE’s continued outreach and success.
“When we stepped into the more remote villages that we work in, we knew the barriers would be a lot higher, but we really didn’t understand the full extent to what that would mean,” McGriff said. “For example, the average education level in rural Togo is two to three years, it’s much higher in more urban areas. And 70% of the population lives below $1.90 per day. And so we were stepping into a far more geographically, economically and socially excluded demographic.”
Despite increased barriers in rural areas, over 90% of girls sponsored by SHE pass their classes.
McGriff spent time in Togo early on to learn about the unique culture of the country, and to take time to understand the struggles girls and women were facing.
“Every girl in the room had a story about how she’d not only been told to go home because she didn’t have a school uniform, for anything like growing out of it, to it being dirty or getting ripped or torn on her long walk to school,” McGriff said. “Every girl had a story about being shamed out of school because of her uniform.”
McGriff did not picture herself running a nonprofit, she earned a degree in marketing and architecture. However, as the momentum with SHE continued to build, she realized she had a lot of passion for the work.
“I think growing up we saw so many people build a full career, and then work toward philanthropy late in life,” McGriff said. “It was all about giving back at the end of your career. I think I just subscribed to that model of what my life would look like, and that was ultimately where I wanted to be. But I never imagined that [philanthropy] could be integrated at early stages in my career. Now I think there are more examples of young people who’ve incorporated social benefit as a major part of their career and their creativity, and what they contribute to the world.”
SHE is continuing to pursue new avenues to build on their impacts and create more opportunities for women in Togo.
“Over the next year, we’re rolling out our own curriculum that’s intended to supplement what’s available in the public school system,” McGriff said, “and really encourage creativity and self sufficiency in our students and try to expand on some of their natural gifts and, and potential.”
This year SHE’s goal is to sponsor 1,750 girls for a full year of education. A $50 donation provides a year of education, a $20 donation provides a uniform that grows, and $15 provides a menstrual kit.
For more information and to donate, visit styleherempowered.org.