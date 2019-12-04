When the after-school bell at Jefferson Elementary School rang, a number of kids ran to the cafeteria instead of the front door, grabbing snacks and heading back upstairs to room 19 to begin a tutoring program with Boise High School students.
“They tutor the kids from writing to reading to art projects,” said Jefferson Principal Ted Totorica. “Sometimes it’s just about talking and being a friend, the Boise high kids really work with the younger students. It’s a character- and community-building experience.”
The tutoring program at Jefferson works because of a collaborative partnership between volunteers from the Ahavath Beth Israel Synagogue, Kid City a Boise Parks and Recreation after-school program, Jefferson Elementary and Boise High. Even though the program has expanded to tutor any student in need at Jefferson, it still serves plenty of the people it was designed for: children from Boise’s growing community of immigrants and refugees. Some of these children are still dealing with trauma, and, at the same time, must learn new rules about schooling and American society.
“The approach is simple,” said Ntawuyamara Godefroid, who works with the program. “We supply materials and support, but the students are helping each other. They work on reading and writing, but some children have difficulty with English and sentences, so in some cases they use art to connect ideas. In this way they learn critical thinking skills as well.”
Tom Rogers is a volunteer from the synagogue who tutored members of the Somali community at a room in the Latah Village Apartments, but the space wasn’t ideal. Jefferson opened its doors, Boise High students got involved and now the program has expanded to any child that needs it.
“This is the only after school program that is organized fully by volunteers,” said Totorica. “Everyone comes together to help these kids and it happens because Tom Rogers makes it happen.”
The tutoring program helps younger children adjust to their new lives, and also impacts the high school students. Last year at Jefferson, one refugee student knew very little English, and had little sense of what was expected of her at school.
“The girl was a kind of whirling dervish,” said Totorico. “I think through the peer relationship created between her and her tutor she was able to work out, in a positive way, how to act and learn in American schools.”
Boise High students put in a lot of personal time, even making their own arrangements to get to Jefferson. Many of them feel that tutoring has impacted their lives in a positive and meaningful way. Hallie, a Boise High senior and president of the Humanitarian Club, said she loves seeing her peers in leadership roles, and has observed that both the mentors and mentees grow throughout the year.
“Last year I tutored a girl from Sudan and we spent most of the year learning the alphabet,” she said. “To see her progress is amazing. These kids have lived through things we can learn from while we help them learn new things. I love teaching more than I would have realized.”
Noah, a 16-year-old junior, has family that previously immigrated to the United States. He enjoys working with the younger kids, and is aware of the impact these kinds of programs have in easing the transition of moving to a new country.
“I love [the] Jefferson tutors program,” he said. “Sixteen years ago my older sisters were in the same situation, new to the country and learning English. They would have benefited greatly from something like this.”
Both Rogers and Totorico said there are still many kids that would benefit from this type of community engagement—people don’t have to be a part of an organization to lend a helping hand. Seeing how the Jefferson students’ eyes lit up as their tutors came into the room, it’s easy to understand how important this is to them. And as the hour ended, it was clear that all of the students would have stayed longer if they could. This program matters to everyone involved.
“Any volunteers that want to help should contact the school’s principal,” said Totorico. “We need volunteers and we need consistency, a volunteer can do anything from helping with academics to just talking with the kids. The more community involvement the better.”