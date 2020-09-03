The Idaho State Historical Society and the Old Idaho Penitentiary have partnered with Storyfort to present Behind Gray Walls Live at the Old Idaho Penitentiary. The event is a literary, storytelling festival where the podcast will be recorded live and hosts will tell some true stories of writers, artists and musicians from the Idaho State Penitentiary.
The event is Friday, Sept. 4, and admission is $6. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. To ensure a safe evening with proper physical distancing, only 50 seats are available. People can buy tickets at the Idaho State Historical Society website.
Each episode of Behind Gray Walls features the stories of two inmates and their time behind bars. The event on Friday features host Anthony Parry and Storyfort hosts Alisha and Allison, as well as the Historic Sites Administrator Amber Beierle. People will also have a chance to walk around and explore the site, gift shop and exhibits before and after the show.