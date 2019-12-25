We didn’t start the fire. It was always burning, since the world’s been turning. For the last few weeks, Story Story Night has wrapped up its 10th anniversary season with a celebration of the decades, and the day after Christmas, historically one of the most event-bereft days of the year, it will pull out the stops with a full-throated celebration of that most wayward of eras, the 1980s. Revel in music of REM, Billy Joel and Duran Duran; iconic IP like Footloose, Die Hard and MTV—and bask in the stories of people who lived through Cold War paranoia, RoboCop and Ronald Reagan. This week’s event includes both featured storytellers (Mollie Mettler, Ben Murray and Travis Swartz) and an open story slam, all emceed by Jodi Eichelberger and DJ Grant Olsen. While this is an all-ages event, anything can happen on stage—even partying like it’s 1999.
7-9 p.m. $12. Jack’s Urban Meeting Place, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise, storystorynight.org.