Kids that grew up in Idaho will remember fourth grade Idaho history class and the much-anticipated field trip to the Idaho State Museum. But a trip to the museum is fun at any age. Currently, the newly remodeled museum is open, and has some high-tech exhibits coupled with fan-favorite artifacts that have endured the test of time.
“We’ve had to close several exhibits due to COVID,” said Museum Administrator Liz Hobson, “but we kept getting requests from people saying, ‘We want Deja-Moo.’ It’s been really fun to find out how we can serve the community in these trying times.”
People can say hello to Deja-Moo, the two-headed calf, twice; and learn about Idaho history through different interactive exhibits. The museum has made changes due to the pandemic resulting in the closure of some exhibits but it also has some innovations that make the visit even more fun, from the “Origin Story” to the “Big Burn” and beyond.
“Even if your comfort level isn’t coming here in person, we are offering a lot of things for the community to do,” said Hobson. “We tried to adapt quickly. In the museum field we were all talking and figuring out how to do this when no one’s ever done this before.”
Hobson said the goal of the museum’s staff is to be available to people, and they worked out how to keep as many exhibits open as possible while modifying other experiences so that patrons are safe. The museum is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sundays from noon-5p.m. It can accommodate 30 visitors per hour. It offers a time for seniors to visit on Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m.
People must register online to visit and walk-ups will only be admitted if there’s an opening. Patrons must wear face masks and limit their stays to two hours. The theater that held the “Origin Story” was moved into the Idaho Room for proper social distancing. Everyone who comes gets a disinfected stylus for all of the touch screens.
It also started something called “Distanced Discoveries” over the summer—a program staff hopes to carry over into the fall. The museum offers virtual tours, a high-school volunteer program, educational resources for students and teachers, and plenty of activities for people to try at home. There’s the museum’s Family Second Saturdays, where families get take part in a virtual tour and activity; and “Date Kits,” where couples can try different activities like cooking and camping.
In addition, the museum offers something called Historical Happy Hour every other week. It’s a 30-minute to hourlong talk on topics related to Idaho history. Past talks have touched on Minidoka, one where the state archivist team taught people how to catalog their family photos, and even one about beer. There’s no charge to participate and all of the museum’s information about its activities can be found on the website.
Yet inside the museum is still where the action is, and walking through all the exhibits is a blast. People can choose to go through anyway they’d like, but it’s informative to start with the “Origin Story” and work your way through. The museum has partnered with representatives from all of Idaho’s Native tribes who married the stories together to provide an accurate and cohesive narrative about Idaho’s original inhabitants. There are also various artifacts and stories that bring the education to life, in addition to touch-screen and different media segments.
Another big media-heavy exhibit is “The Big Burn.” The Curator of Collections at the museum, Sarah Phillips, described it as a super intense experience. The exhibit has a film that shows how the Big Burn started, how it affected Idaho at the time and continues to affect the land today.
Phillips also said that the stained glass dome from the Owyhee and the Geronimo exhibit are big draws. The Geronimo exhibit shows how beavers were relocated to a less-populated area by airplane and parachute. A beaver named Geronimo was test-dropped from a plane six times to ensure the plan would work.
There are other exhibits that the museum didn’t have space for prior to the remodeling of the building. Currently, there’s one called “Textiles, Patterns and Prints,” and in March of 2021, the museum will open “Trail Blazing Women of Idaho” in celebration of the anniversary of women’s suffrage.
“As someone who’s here all the time, it’s the changing galleries that are really fun,” said Phillips. “Before, we didn’t have the space to put everything out and now we can show more artifacts than ever before, and that’s why people like to come to museums.”
However, amid all of the new exhibits and technology, people can still find those old artifact favorites that they remember from childhood. Deja-Moo was born in Star and the farmer and taxidermist presented them to the museum in 1951.
“He, it, they, have been on permanent exhibit as early as the ‘70s,” said Phillips, “and he’s never been off for more than a few weeks at a time for cleaning. We knew people loved the cow and remember it from field trips, and now they can always see him.”
After all this time, the cow is still one of the more popular exhibits and because of this the museum had it put behind glass to keep him protected for future generations.
“The museum is here for everyone and we’re proud to tell the whole state’s history,” said Hobson. “Our priority is to be here for teachers, students and community and to have something different for everyone to experience.”
