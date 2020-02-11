Idaho farmers sure are busy bees, and on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14 and 15, they’ll swarm to the second-annual Harvest and Hearth, a jam-packed farming symposium hosted by the Ada Soil and Water Conservation District. This year, Harvest and Hearth will incorporate sessions from Grower’s Own Organic Farming Conference.
“We think it’s important to hear what methods farmers are using, what results they’re getting and to talk about techniques and share information,” said Jessica Harrold, program coordinator with the Ada Soil & Water Conservation District.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the College of Idaho, things will kick off with keynote speaker Dr. David Johnson, a molecular biologist seeking to restore soil fertility, improve growth of crops and increase efficiencies in plant water use through research in soil microbial community structure and function. The sessions that follow will cover five tracks: livestock, crop production, farmstead management, enterprise diversification and Grower’s Own forums.
“It’s a day-long event that encompasses all types of farming,” said Harrold.
Farmers can attend Grower’s Own sessions exploring the world of insects, the organic industry and farmers' legacies. More events will cover the likes of raising angora rabbits for fiber, the benefits of ecosystem restoration, vineyard production and more. Tickets are $60.
On day two, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., three additional courses at Vine and Branch Ranch are optional. Josiah Barrett, founder and owner of J-Bar Poultry will lead a hands-on chicken-processing class. Not only will those interested learn about equipment and proper techniques—each student will have a hen of their own to process and take home. Observe a lamb butchering demonstration from Boise Chef Nate Whitley at the Modern Hotel and Bar, alongside a discussion about different cut recipes and cooking techniques.
Josie Erskine wraps up Harvest and Hearth with a flower workshop covering flower varieties, harvesting, small business operation and more. It’s not just a class for flower farmers, but for hobby gardeners and flower fans alike. Tickets are $35.
“Flower farming has been overlooked, but it can be one of the most profitable markets to be in,” said Harrold.