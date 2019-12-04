Between 1920 and 1933, the 18th Amendment banned the production and sale of alcohol in the United States. While some parts of the Prohibition era are often referenced fondly, no one wants a return to the days of bootleggers and G-men. And we don’t have to, thanks to the 15 words that make up the first section of the 21st amendment: “The eighteenth article of amendment to the Constitution of the United States is hereby repealed.”
Brewers, bartenders and drinkers alike rejoiced that December 86 years ago, and it’s once again time to follow in their footsteps. To kickstart the celebrations, Visit Garden City and the Garden City Bootleggers are combining forces for one of the biggest repeal parties in the Treasure Valley, the Garden City Repeal Weekend.
The fifth edition of this celebration unites all of Garden City together. Every brewery, winery, and ciderhouse is taking part, along with the Riverside Hotel. Wherever you choose to start out, track your progress with a passport, and as long as you hit at least six locations, it can be turned in for prize drawings.
Getting around Chinden Boulevard during a drinking party will be made easier with free shuttles that will operate between noon and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8. Shuttles will run circuits every 15-20 minutes, so jumping on and off will be easier than grabbing another beer.
Food will be offered at various locations, and a list of all participating businesses can be found online. All hail the 21st Amendment.
Garden City Repeal Weekend will take place from noon-6 p.m., Dec. 7-8, at various locations across Garden City.