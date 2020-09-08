An Idaho Botanical Garden membership and donation campaign has exceeded the amount needed to keep the garden open during the pandemic, and now has enough money to ensure Winter Garden aglow happens this holiday season.
“We surpassed our goal, which was so amazing,” said IBG Marketing and Communications Director Chris Becker. “At first it was big donations, but then membership picked up and it was so great!”
On Aug. 1, the Garden began a campaign to raise $150,000, the amount needed to keep it open. By Sept. 1 the Garden had raised $182,485. The funds raised allow the Garden to rehire staff positions, preserve the plant collection, develop programs to engage with the public and hold physically distanced events.
The extra funds raised also allow the Garden to continue hosting Winter Garden aGlow by ensuring it can hire the staff needed. Becker said the lights will start to go up this week.
“We are excited about this event season starting,” said Becker. “Every weekend this month for the Fall Harvest Festival we’ll have an event beginning with a harvest theme and moving more into Halloween. Our energy has been renewed and we’re so grateful and excited to get started.