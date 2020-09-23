The Morrison Center was left quiet and empty at the onset of the pandemic, and LED Artistic Director and Choreographer Lauren Edson said when she stood on the stage, the theater felt like a silent ruin. She said it looked as if people had just stopped mid-chore and walked out. That, she said, was the conceptual beginning to LED’s latest project.
“We had a full-length project pretty fleshed out, and then all of this craziness with COVID happened and we slowed down, spent time with family and rethought what our project should be,” said Edson. “We kept asking ourselves why is art important now and the idea started coming together.”
At its theater space, local multi-media arts organization LED has been rehearsing daily for the upcoming project, entitled Ruin, that incorporates dance, music, spoken word, art and film. Instead of an in-person event, LED is working with other local artists Luma Jasim and Elijah Jensen-Lindsey to create a film recorded on-site at The Morrison Center that will be available at the beginning of 2021.
Each year LED applies for the Morrison Center Endowment grant and, because of COVID-19, Edson wasn’t sure her organization would be allowed to keep it. However, she said that the Morrison Center was very understanding and allowed LED to keep the grant and design a new project.
“Once we knew we had the raw ingredient of The Morrison Center, my husband and I thought a lot about this theater space that’s essentially a ruin and how all of the life in it is gone,” said Edson. “From there it just blossomed and I re-connected with Luma and brought in Elijah.”
When making art, Edson said it’s rare to find other artists that you really connect with, and she added that it’s been a kind of celebration between them as artists because they keep pushing each other into new and sometimes scary places. The project has been coming together organically as the artists continually interpret what’s happening, question their direction and work with the dancers.
“The process of the creation is ever-evolving,” said Edson. “We’re creating as we go based on what we are all putting in and I keep watching the dancers to see how much space they need to realize themselves.”
Ruin is still a work in progress, but it’s an evolving amalgamation of dance, acting, spoken word, film and installation art that parallels life with the pandemic and the importance of art in creating meaning. The film will show the journey of five people played by LED dancers that worked in the theater and strive to be artists in their own right. The story is about personal discovery and Edson took great pains in matching the characters to the actual personalities of the dancers.
Daniel Ojeda dances with the organization and spoke to the project’s uniqueness. He said he views the characters as remnants left behind in a kind of post-apocolyptic world where the arts are gone and people begin to fill that space. Dancers don’t often have speaking roles, but he said it’s been an amazing new experience.
“Lauren has been so great during this process and really having us think about language in relation to movement,” said Ojeda. “I love movies and acting and to have all of this merge together makes me feel really fortunate.”
In dance, Edson said that especially for women, there’s an element of not speaking and staying in line, but in Ruin, the dancers aren’t just acting with their bodies: they also speak. It creates a multi-layered effect that Edson finds liberating, especially in tandem with the other artists collaborations.
“I feel like sometimes the language of dance can feel far from human,” said Edson, “and it’s been challenging but fun figuring out how to integrate that in a way that creates human connection.”
Jasim agreed. She’s an inter-disciplinary artist who works in almost all media from dance and music to animation and performance painting, always coupled with spontaneous spoken word. She travels back and forth from New York to Boise. She said when she connected with Edson they both felt like there was a lot of potential to create new art.
“Improvising is a big part of my work,” said Jasim. “What you feel and what you see and being in the moment, it’s spontaneous art and it works well with this project. The ideas are pre-rehearsed but not what will happen.”
Her spoken word will weave through the film, like a kind of omniscient god that guides and responds to what’s happening. It’s art that keeps making new art out of itself, which is something that was also interesting to local artist Jensen-Lindsey.
His installation, entitled Renewing The Infinite Vow, originally showed at the Boise Art Museum. It contains a shrine-like object, an inner mini-shrine and 720 balls that relate to the 720 degrees in a sphere. After talking with Edson he felt the piece would work well in the project.
“The piece is a testament to birth, death and life cycle,” said Jensen-Lindsey. “But now I’ve let go and I’m leaving it open to interpretation. I think my artwork is best when people can find meaning for themselves.”
And finding meaning is exactly what the project is about. Edson said the finished project is still in flux, as the participating artists want it to come together in the most natural and connected way. When the film is complete people will be able to view it on the LED website. People can also buy behind the stage passes with a monthly subscription to LED.
“We have so many ideas,” said Edson, “and the fun part has been putting it together in a kind of non-linear way with everyone who’s involved. I imagine the finished film will be around an hour.”