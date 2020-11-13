During the Great Depression, President Franklin Roosevelt delivered his famous "fireside chats," beaming encouragement to millions of users of a comparatively new household technology—the radio. In the City of Trees, Radio Boise has filled a similar role. That isn't to say the station, however, hasn't been touched by the pandemic.
"We try to make it seem like it's just business as usual, that we're not impacted at all, so people come and say this is a reprieve," said Radio Boise Media Manager Chris DeRoin, "but at one point, we had 60% or so of programs that were recording remotely from home."
COVID-19 has gunked up Radio Boise's logistics in more ways than one, which is why it came as such welcome news to the station that its October Radiothon raised $65,262 over the course of the month—a new record.
Many of the show hosts have opted to work from home, and the station itself undergoes thorough and regular cleanings to ensure those who do record in-studio are safe. Those changes have precipitated downstream operations shifts of their own. Furthermore, eliminating in-person events has reduced the face time station personnel get with the public to tell the Radio Boise story and sell merchandise.
"Our conversion rate for new listeners was down this year as far as being seen," DeRoin said. "That's weighed down a little bit on the bottom line."
Radiothons are a crucial revenue-generator for Radio Boise, and the funds raised will go toward licensing fees, maintenance, equipment and other general expenses.
It was significant that the semi-annual fundraiser performed well: the station's other methods of raising revenue have historically been event-based, like its Radio Boise Tuesdays series at Neurolux, and such in-person events have been nixed for the foreseeable future.
"We haven't had the capability to hold events," DeRoin said. "We're not doing ticketed events this year, so [the Radiothon] is vital at this time."
Each year, Radio Boise has conducted two Radiothons a year—one in the spring and another in the fall. Vernal fundraisers typically last 10-14 days and between 2018 and 2020, have raised between $45,411 and $50,119. Autumnals last the whole month of October and have raised between $51,323 and this year's record of more than $65,000.
"As a nonprofit, that's our bread and butter for the most part," DeRoin said. "Mainly, that's our hub. Since we don't sell commercial airtime, the contributions from listeners gets us through the year."