thumbnail_IMG_5694.jpg

Boise Weekly's own Minerva Jayne is hosting Bingo at the Balcony for Boise Pride.

 Minerva Jayne

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Minerva Jayne is a living legend in Boise. She's an entertainer, comedian, host and writer. Many people know her from our own pages where she writes a weekly advice column answering questions from all kinds of people on many different subjects. With the Boise Pride celebration coming up, we at the Weekly thought why don't we give her a chance to do what she does really well: give advice. 

Boise Weekly interviewed Jayne via email to get her opinion on Pride, local activities, living in Idaho and how people can be more inclusive to each other, all year round. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments