...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Boise Weekly's own Minerva Jayne is hosting Bingo at the Balcony for Boise Pride.
Minerva Jayne is a living legend in Boise. She's an entertainer, comedian, host and writer. Many people know her from our own pages where she writes a weekly advice column answering questions from all kinds of people on many different subjects. With the Boise Pride celebration coming up, we at the Weekly thought why don't we give her a chance to do what she does really well: give advice.
Boise Weekly interviewed Jayne via email to get her opinion on Pride, local activities, living in Idaho and how people can be more inclusive to each other, all year round.
Pride Celebration is coming up. What does that mean to you personally and what do you think it means to the city of Boise?
After being involved with so many Pride celebrations over the years, Pride means activism and protest through celebration. In the world that we live in, living outside of societal expectations, especially in rural, conservative areas, is an act of rebellion. There has been a lot of discussion and disagreement on what Pride “should” be, with some insisting it should be a protest, while others a celebration. What both sides really miss is that both aspects of Pride accomplish this goal. Those who disapprove of and wish ill on the LGBTQ+ community view our celebrations of authentic self as rebellion. When LGBTQ+ people take to the streets in full, unfettered authenticity and proclaim their pride in themselves, it is empowering and completely against the indoctrination that there is something inherently shameful about our existence. For the City of Boise, I would hope that it means a continued embracing of progress in a world that is in turmoil. This is another opportunity to remind Idaho and the nation that human rights belong to everyone and nobody loses when equality is achieved. Equality is the goal that we are working towards. We have some huge interference right now and the tension around that is something I think a lot of us are feeling.
You've mostly always participated in Pride activities, what are you doing this year?
I can no longer pretend, even momentarily, that I enjoy the outdoors, summer heat, or sunlight, so I have, in recent years, scaled back daytime and outdoor events, after many, many years of involvement. So far, this year, I will be hosting Pride Bingo at the Balcony club on Sept. 6. This has been an annual tradition for quite some time and it will be a return to the Bingo cage for me after a significant hiatus. We shall see where else I might land for the festivities. One never can tell.
Growing up in a rural setting and living in Idaho (Jayne grew up in Emmett), how do you think the community can be more inclusive … and not just during Pride month and special celebrations?
Fortunately, I think that LGBTQ+ visibility has been such that most people know and care about someone in the LGBTQ+ community. For most of my life, I have firmly believed, and still do, that the majority of Idahoans believe in a “live and let live” life model. That is absolutely the way of freedom. As long as Idaho can continue to truly embrace freedom and allow people to live their lives in peace, then we should be fine. We as human beings are all more alike than we are different. Besides, variety is the spice of life. You’d be really disappointed if you went to an all-you-can-eat buffet and all they had was oatmeal, wouldn’t you? Well, life is the biggest of buffets. Dig in!
Why is Pride so important?
Pride has become more important over the past few years because there are well-organized, concerted efforts to criminalize, marginalize, and demonize LGBTQ+ people. LGBTQ+ people have always existed. We will continue to exist, no matter what gets thrown our way. Pride is that reminder that friends, family, loved ones, and leaders in our community at large are members of the LGBTQ+ community as well. We have a lot to offer our cities and states. People who can put two and two together realize that, though it seems to really fly over some people’s heads. This world needs love. It has been a difficult go since the pandemic and love is the way out of it. Pride is a reminder of that love, that perseverance, and that fighting spirit that has kept not only the LGBTQ+ community going, but also the same spirit that has kept Idaho going. It is that pioneering spirit that makes us such a unique and nuanced part of the country.
Recently there has been a slew of anti-LGBTQ+ politics, an increased number of hate crimes and a social divide over human rights. Could you speak to that and what you think might combat that?
It has been a sad reflection of changing times.This sort of snap-back to a more hateful era is the antithesis of progress and innovation. If Idaho hopes to continue being relevant and worthwhile on a level beyond just the borders of our state, then it needs to quickly get with the program. Education, though a frightening concept for far too many, is one of the best ways to do that. Meeting and getting to know people different from oneself is such an enlightening and heartening experience as well. I also feel that some real, deep self-reflection — some heart work — helps to remind us of the humanity in others. Especially so in others we think we dislike or have nothing in common with. Life is richly nuanced. We are not here to hate one another. We are not here to harm one another.